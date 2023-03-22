Bruce Willis seen kissing his wife Emma Heming in heartfelt video for wedding anniversary The couple’s love is so strong!

Emma Heming Willis the wife of actor Bruce Willis, celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday by sharing a touching throwback video from their 10th-anniversary renewal ceremony in 2019 on Instagram.

The video featured their two daughters serving as flower girls and Bruce's daughters with Demi Moore, Scout, and Rumer, singing and playing guitar at the ceremony.

Stephen Eads officiated the ceremony, with Demi capturing the video Emma shared on Tuesday.

Emma shared a throwback video of the couple renewing their vows

In her Instagram post, Emma spoke about the importance of celebrating with family and friends and seizing every opportunity to unite.

"Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime. And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to," she wrote in the heartfelt post.

Emma thanked everyone who made their renewal ceremony so special, including Bruce's daughters and the videographer, singers, and flower girls.

She also gave a shoutout to their family and friends for always showing up for them, tagging Talulah Willis, Zorina Heming, and Robert Kraft and shouting out "Beth, David and Sofia."

The video featured their two daughters serving as flower girls

Emma concluded the post with the hashtags #weddinganniversary #maketime #makememories.

Earlier on Tuesday, Emma shared another Instagram post about an act of kindness from a friend that brightened her day.

"Today marks 14 years of marriage to the greatest love of my life. I woke with my heart full but what my mind kept going back to was another person's act of kindness yesterday I wanted to share as it inspired the heck out of me," she wrote.

Emma's Instagram posts demonstrate the deep love and commitment she and Bruce have for each other and their family. It's clear that they value moments of togetherness and cherish memories that will last a lifetime.

Scout and Rumer sang and played guitar at the ceremony

The couple's 10th-anniversary renewal ceremony was a beautiful tribute to their commitment to each other and their family, and it's clear that they have a strong support system of family and friends.

Bruce and Emma's relationship has endured despite the challenges they have faced, including Bruce's battles with dementia.

While Bruce has been living away from the glitz and glam of Hollywood, his family has been there to support him every step of the way, with Emma recently speaking out against those invading his privacy, which you can catch in the video below.

"So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about, just keep your space," she said emotionally.

