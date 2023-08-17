Loose Women's Jane Moore shares details of major surgery

Loose Women host Jane Moore spoke openly on Lorraine this morning about the major surgery she's recently had.

Speaking alongside fellow ITV star Linda Robson, Jane explained that she's recently had surgery to fix her hooded eyes, which had been bothering her.

"I had hooded eyelids, all my eyeshadow disappeared," Jane explained to host Ranvir Singh, sharing that when her makeup artist applied her makeup nobody could see it due to the shape of her eyelids.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Jane Moore pre-surgery

"I naturally looked cross and grumpy," Jane continued of her decision to have the surgery, known as blepharoplasty. "I had eyelid surgery to get my eyelids back, now when they put my makeup on you can see it," she continued. "I like to be honest about these things."

Ranvir asked for details of the procedure, wondering whether Jane had been able to see the procedure happening.

NEED TO KNOW: Loose Women hosts' heartbreaking splits: Jane Moore, Coleen Nolan and more

"I was sedated, not asleep," Jane shared. "I had it done at 8:30 in the morning, and I was home by 11:30. It's performed under a heavy sedative, I felt nothing," she confirmed. Watch Jane talk about her eye surgery below…

WATCH: Jane Moore opens up about eye surgery

Linda added that the Loose Women are all open about the work they have done, quipping: "We're all trying to look the best we can, we're all getting on a bit!"

Linda has been in hospital herself recently, explaining last week that she's awaiting an operation on her knee following a fall on holiday.

© Shutterstock Linda Robson is awaiting knee surgery

"I might need a knee replacement, I'm still getting around, I'm hobbling around," she said on Loose Women.

What is eyelid surgery?

Known as blepharoplasty, upper lid surgery improves the appearance of hooded eyes or drooping eyelids.

It gives the eyes a more youthful, wide-awake look by removing excess skin. As Jane explained, it's performed under local anaesthetic. The results can last up to a decade, and while patients normally leave the clinic on the same day, the downtime is usually one to two weeks.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Linda Robson and Jane Moore spoke about Jane's surgery on Lorraine

For people who don't want to go under the knife, but would like to ease their hooded eyes, there are non-surgical options available.

Thread lifts, for example, lift the brow area above the eye for a natural-looking, immediate lift of the eye area. Downtime for this is only two to three days and results last up to three years.

LOOK: Loose Women stars Denise Welch and Carol McGiffin joke about new career move in plunging swimsuits

Botox and fillers can also help the appearance of hooded eyes, tightening the skin around the upper eyelid, and adding volume which improves the appearance of hooded eyes.

We're happy for Jane that she's pleased with her results!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub