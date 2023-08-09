Royals in wellies: 17 times Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and Prince William rocked rubber boots

The royal family are an outdoorsy bunch, regularly slipping on their wellies for a stroll in the countryside

From dog walks to hikes, fishing to horse trials, there are many occasions where a wellington boot is the perfect footwear choice, and nobody agrees more than the royal family.

While they're often seen in ultra-smart shoes for public engagements, with Princess Kate fond of a court and Meghan Markle loving an espadrille, the royals take any opportunity to slip into a welly.

Given they spend a lot of time getting stuck into outdoor engagements, it's no surprise that everyone from Zara and Mike Tindall to King Charles and Queen Camilla love a Wellington boot.

Read on for all the best photos of the royal rocking a Wellington boot.

2 17 © Getty The Princess of Wales proved that wellies are just as good on the beach as they are in fields, wearing a pair to traverse the sand.

3 17 © Getty Prince William and Prince Harry look like the ultimate country gents in wax jackets and wellington boots in this throwback snap, taken in 1987. SO CUTE: Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship through the years in pictures

4 17 © Getty The Prince of Wales shows how handy wellies are when it comes to manual labour, donning a classic green pair to get stuck into farm work.

5 17 © Getty William looks ready for his gap year while visiting Chile in a hoodie, practical trousers and wellies.

6 17 © Getty Prince Harry teams his wellies with a raincoat, proving he's ready for anything.

7 17 © Getty Meghan and Harry look like a match made in heaven in their black wellies. ROYAL UPDATE: Prince Archie's wholesome hobby passed down from Prince Harry’s royal summers

8 17 © Getty Proving that it does rain in California, Prince Harry popped on his rubber boots for a very wet dog walk near his home in Montecito.

9 17 © Getty Professional equestrian Zara Tindall looks right at home in her wellies and outdoor attire.

10 17 © Getty Princess Diana and King Charles look ready for anything in their wellies.

11 17 © Getty King Charles opted for a black and red pair of wellies for a public outing. YOU WILL LOVE: Royal dog walks: 21 charming photos of Kate Middleton, Prince William and Princess Anne with their beloved pooches

12 17 © Getty Queen Camilla looks more than ready for the rain in her coat and wellies.

13 17 © Getty Ever elegant, the late Queen Elizabeth II rocked a check shirt with her clean wellies.

14 17 © Getty Princess Anne strolls through the rain in her outdoor garb, looking right at home in her rubber boots.

15 17 © Getty Mike Tindall and Lena look super cute in their father-daughter Wellingtons. MORE MIA: Mike Tindall's daughter Mia could be future 'Queen of the Jungle' as she takes part in hair-raising activity

16 17 © Getty Lady Louise Windsor has the classic frog wellies we all remember so well from our childhood. Teamed with a pink mac, we can see why she's considered a fashion icon among the royal family.

17 17 © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh proves she's the ultimate country queen in wellies and a blazer.

