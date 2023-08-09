Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royals in wellies: 17 times Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince William rocked rubber boots
Royals in wellies: 17 times Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and Prince William rocked rubber boots

The royal family are an outdoorsy bunch, regularly slipping on their wellies for a stroll in the countryside

Royal family members in wellies
Melanie Macleod
Melanie MacleodWellness Editor

From dog walks to hikes, fishing to horse trials, there are many occasions where a wellington boot is the perfect footwear choice, and nobody agrees more than the royal family.

While they're often seen in ultra-smart shoes for public engagements, with Princess Kate fond of a court and Meghan Markle loving an espadrille, the royals take any opportunity to slip into a welly.

Given they spend a lot of time getting stuck into outdoor engagements, it's no surprise that everyone from Zara and Mike Tindall to King Charles and Queen Camilla love a Wellington boot.

Read on for all the best photos of the royal rocking a Wellington boot.

Princess Kate wearing wellies in a brown jacket© Getty

Princess Kate channels her inner cowgirl in a brown leather jacket, teamed with dark blue jeans and wellies.

Princess Kate in wellies© Getty

The Princess of Wales proved that wellies are just as good on the beach as they are in fields, wearing a pair to traverse the sand.

Prince William, And Prince Harry At Cirencester Park Polo ClubJune 1987© Getty

Prince William and Prince Harry look like the ultimate country gents in wax jackets and wellington boots in this throwback snap, taken in 1987.

Prince William At Duchy Home Farm In Gloucestershire.© Getty

 The Prince of Wales shows how handy wellies are when it comes to manual labour, donning a classic green pair to get stuck into farm work.

Prince William During His Raleigh International Expedition In Southern Chile© Getty

William looks ready for his gap year while visiting Chile in a hoodie, practical trousers and wellies.

Prince Harry wearing wellies© Getty

Prince Harry teams his wellies with a raincoat, proving he's ready for anything.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in wellies© Getty

Meghan and Harry look like a match made in heaven in their black wellies.

Prince Harry's dog jumps into the back of car© Getty

Proving that it does rain in California, Prince Harry popped on his rubber boots for a very wet dog walk near his home in Montecito.

Zara Tindall walking in wellies© Getty

Professional equestrian Zara Tindall looks right at home in her wellies and outdoor attire.

King Charles and Princess Diana wearing an Inca jersey jumper with green corduroy trousers and Hunter wellies© Getty

Princess Diana and King Charles look ready for anything in their wellies.

King Charles in wellies stroking a dog© Getty

King Charles opted for a black and red pair of wellies for a public outing.

Queen Consort Camilla Walks With Friends in the rain© Getty

Queen Camilla looks more than ready for the rain in her coat and wellies.

Queen Elizabeth II Dressed Casually In A Wool Skirt, Body Warmer And Wellington Boots, As She Walks Through The Grounds Of Windsor Great Park © Getty

Ever elegant, the late Queen Elizabeth II rocked a check shirt with her clean wellies.

Princess Anne in outdoor attire© Getty

Princess Anne strolls through the rain in her outdoor garb, looking right at home in her rubber boots.

Mike Tindall and daughter Mia Tindall attend day 3 of the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on September© Getty

Mike Tindall and Lena look super cute in their father-daughter Wellingtons.

Lady Louise At The Windsor Horse Show In Windsor, Berkshire. © Getty

Lady Louise Windsor has the classic frog wellies we all remember so well from our childhood. Teamed with a pink mac, we can see why she's considered a fashion icon among the royal family.

Sophie Wessex walking in a field in wellies© Getty

The Duchess of Edinburgh proves she's the ultimate country queen in wellies and a blazer.

