Royals in wellies: 17 times Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and Prince William rocked rubber boots

From dog walks to hikes, fishing to horse trials, there are many occasions where a wellington boot is the perfect footwear choice, and nobody agrees more than the royal family.
While they're often seen in ultra-smart shoes for public engagements, with Princess Kate fond of a court and Meghan Markle loving an espadrille, the royals take any opportunity to slip into a welly.
Given they spend a lot of time getting stuck into outdoor engagements, it's no surprise that everyone from Zara and Mike Tindall to King Charles and Queen Camilla love a Wellington boot.
Read on for all the best photos of the royal rocking a Wellington boot.
The Princess of Wales proved that wellies are just as good on the beach as they are in fields, wearing a pair to traverse the sand.
The Prince of Wales shows how handy wellies are when it comes to manual labour, donning a classic green pair to get stuck into farm work.
William looks ready for his gap year while visiting Chile in a hoodie, practical trousers and wellies.
Prince Harry teams his wellies with a raincoat, proving he's ready for anything.
Proving that it does rain in California, Prince Harry popped on his rubber boots for a very wet dog walk near his home in Montecito.
Professional equestrian Zara Tindall looks right at home in her wellies and outdoor attire.
Princess Diana and King Charles look ready for anything in their wellies.
Queen Camilla looks more than ready for the rain in her coat and wellies.
Ever elegant, the late Queen Elizabeth II rocked a check shirt with her clean wellies.
Princess Anne strolls through the rain in her outdoor garb, looking right at home in her rubber boots.
Lady Louise Windsor has the classic frog wellies we all remember so well from our childhood. Teamed with a pink mac, we can see why she's considered a fashion icon among the royal family.
The Duchess of Edinburgh proves she's the ultimate country queen in wellies and a blazer.
