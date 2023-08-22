Geri Horner, 51, shares 'burnout' she experienced during Spice Girls heyday

Geri spoke about the impact the Spice Girls' relentless schedule had on her health

Being one of the biggest bands of all time, it was well known that the Spice Girls had a jampacked schedule at the height of their fame, with Geri Horner sharing how their busy itineraries impacted her health.

During an interview with The Sunday Time Style magazine, Geri gave an insight into how the band's hectic diary influenced her songwriting, sharing she wrote Stop's iconic lyrics while struggling with burnout.

The lyrics, which read: "Stop right now/thank you very much/ I need somebody with a human touch," were written in a hotel room in Manchester when she felt burnt out and needed to rest, but knew she had to go into the studio the next morning.

© Getty The Spice Girls had a ridiculously busy schedule

Geri went on to reveal that her worst memory from her Spice Girls days was the relentless exhaustion associated with their schedule, but noted that she wouldn't change that part of her life: "I’m not going to complain about that," she said. "Champagne problems."

Geri eventually went on to leave the band at the height of their fame in 1998, allowing her to take a break, but she explains she doesn't remember her departure as an exit. "I never felt like I left," she said.

Despite having led an incredibly busy life in her younger years, 51-year-old Geri looks remarkably fresh-faced, explaining she has shied away from having aesthetic procedures to preserve her youth.

"I think it’s really important to celebrate our age," she said. "I’m happy I get to be this age. I've just tried to keep myself as natural as possible. Each to their own and, who knows, in ten years I may do something different. But I think there’s something really honest and beautiful when a woman still looks like herself."

© Getty Geri Horner keeps her looks natural

Her fans certainly love her look, with compliments flooding in on every Instagram post she shares, with the snaps from her Sunday Times Style shoot proving particularly popular with her legions of loyal fans.

"You are a phenomenal woman," one fan wrote, while another added: "This is breathtaking." A third queried her decision to only wear white and cream, which the mother-of-two explained during her interview.

Geri shared that her choice to only wear one shade is the same as a CEO wearing a suit every day. "There’s a power in covering up," she said. "I didn’t realise that. I don’t need to overshare."

We agree with Geri's fans – the all-white look is incredibly stylish!

