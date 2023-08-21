Kate Hudson is 'glowing' in high-waisted jeans for youthful new photo

Kate Hudson has a free-spirited vibe that her fans adore, and in her latest Instagram post her followers couldn’t help but flood the comments section with praise, with many leaving the same note for the 44-year-old.

The carousel of photos and videos see Kate wearing a yellow tank top with blue jeans and sandals as she strums a guitar, before holding it overhead in a power pose.

In another snap, she stretches to the ceiling, with fans obsessed with the photos. "You’re literally GLOWING," one wrote, while another added: "Girl you are glowing!" A third simply noted: "Glowing."

The clip of Kate playing the guitar sadly has no sound, with fans begging Goldie Hawn's daughter to share the audio too. "Why are you teasing us with no sound?" one joked. A second wrote: "Only been waiting our whole life for some Kate Hudson tracks."

© Instagram Kate Hudson's fans dream of hearing her singing

Other commented on her happy nature, writing: "I love your carefree energy and: "So talented and beautiful and seems like you have a beautiful soul too!"

While we can't comment on Kate's singing voice, having only heard it in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, we do have an idea of how she looks so glowy – despite having a young daughter to care for!

© Instagram Kate Hudson stretched in a yellow vest

Kate is the proud founder of health supplement brand InBloom, which promise to make people who take them 'healthy, energized and beautiful.'

InBloom offers supplements to target skin, hair and nails, with the website stating that the products are: "Multi-tasking powder blends formulated with marine-collagen and collagen enhancing adaptogens and antioxidants for firm, glowing skin and stronger hair and nails." It certainly seems Kate has been taking her own products, if her glow is anything to go by!

When it comes to skincare, Kate looks after her skin too, with a recent video sharing how she cleanses with Stella McCartney's Reset Cleanser.

"It smells amazing," Kate says of the cleanser which removes her makeup in seconds. "I usually go back in for a second cleanse," she adds, sharing she doesn't need to with this product… watch the clip below to see Kate go makeup-free after trying the cleanser, and see just how glowing the star looks!

