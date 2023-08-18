Christina Aguilera shocks fans in mobility scooter following injury

Christina Aguilera wasn't letting anything get in the way of her celebrating her daughter, Summer's ninth birthday – including a knee injury.

The 42-year-old treated the birthday girl to a trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, but was forced to use a mobility scooter to get around the theme park after sustaining an injury to her knee.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Christina appeared to be in good spirits despite her new mode of transport as she shared a video, which you can see below, of herself giggling while riding around the park with Summer in her lap.

WATCH: Christina Aguilera rides mobility scooter following knee injury

Not letting any pain dampen her mood, she sweetly captioned the clip: "A knee injury was not gonna stop Momma from celebrating her favorite girl's birthday at Disneyland! Love you Sum."

Earlier in the day, Christina, her fiancé – and Summer's dad – Matthew Rutler, and their group were all pictured wearing pink and white tie-dye T-shirts that had, 'We [heart] Summer' emblazoned across the chest.

© Photo: Splash Christina and Matthew with their daughter, Summer

Summer turned nine on Wednesday and celebrated by joining her mom on stage at one of her concerts. She looked adorable in an oversized T-shirt and shorts and couldn't wipe the smile from her face as she was cheered on by Christina's adoring crowd. Taking to Instagram after the show, the 'Beautiful' singer posted some sweet photos from their stage interaction alongside a heartfelt message.

It read: "Happy 9th birthday to our sweet Summer Rain. Today I find myself reflecting on how fast time has gone by. These 9 years have been filled with boundless love, heartwarming hugs, staying up too late, Disney adventures, and most recently, the joy of gracing the stage alongside you."

© Getty Christina's daughter joined her on stage on her birthday

She added: "Every day, I thank the universe for gifting me the privilege of being your momma, a role that stands as my ultimate accomplishment. Witnessing the remarkable young woman you are evolving into fills me with immense pride. Mommy loves you so much!"

The pop star is also a doting mom to her son, Max, 15, who she co-parents with her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman. The couple married in 2005 and announced their split in October 2010. Christina has been engaged to Matthew since 2014 after they began dating in 2010 amid her divorce.

© Getty Images Christina and fiancé Matthew Rutler got engaged in 2014

Last year, she opened up about being a mom and her hopes that her children will grow up to be "free". Admitting she has a rebellious streak of her own, Christina told People: "I've always, always wanted my kids to just be their happiest best selves, whatever that means to them, I will always support it."

She added: "Every child is different — I've definitely learned that, everything from education-wise to their personalities and what their interests are." And so, Christina has promised to back them on whatever path they decide to follow.

© Photo: Getty Images Christina Aguilera is a mom of two

"I really think it's important to hone in on helping them figure out what that is," the mom-of-two continued. "Giving them all the resources and support they need in order to feel OK and comfortable within themselves and to explore who they are and what they're about."

