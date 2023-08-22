Alabama Barker has revealed her secret health battle after she was subjected to body-shaming comments online.

The 17-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker, was forced to share that she suffers from an autoimmune disease and "thyroid problem" after she was called a "catfish" following some recent paparazzi photos.

"Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of a sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views," Alabama said in a video shared on TikTok. "I would love to see you guys getting random pictures of you taken of you when you're leaving the grocery store, in the middle of a sentence, with your mouth wide open… and let's see how beautiful you look."

Asking to be shown some compassion, Alabama admitted that her recent health struggles have resulted in her gaining "5-10 pounds". "I also have a thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease. So that's one of the main reasons why I've weight gained," she explained. "So it would be very appreciated if you guys just kept your opinions to yourself, it would get you further in life."

However, Alabama expects she will return to her "normal" weight once her health is "balanced". She added: "Once my thyroid is balanced and my autoimmune disease is balanced, I will go back to my normal weight, which is causing the weight gain."

Alabama Barker revealed she suffers from a 'thyroid problem' and autoimmune disease

Hitting back at online trolls, she continued: "You guys also act like I've gained a thousand pounds. It's like 5-10 pounds, which is so normal for a lot of girls. Weight fluctuates and I don't want any girls that are young watching this that are gaining weight to ever think there's something wrong with it.

"There is a certain point where if your health is getting affected by it then you need to change it, but no. It's not the case for me, and I would appreciate it if you guys put yourself in my shoes."

© Getty Images Alabama Barker was called a 'catfish' after these photos were taken with stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian

Meanwhile, the aspiring musician is set to welcome another member to her family soon following her stepmom's epic pregnancy announcement at one of Travis' Blink-182's shows in June. In iconic fashion, Kourtney stood in the crowds while holding up a sign that read, "Travis, I'm pregnant!"

The touching moment wasn't completely Kourtney's idea though as it appeared to be a nod to the band's music video for their 1999 hit song, 'All The Small Things', which features a bikini-clad fan waving a sign with the same message.

Kourtney announced her happy baby news in June

Shortly after, the couple had a musical-themed gender reveal party where they discovered they are expecting a baby boy. Travis and Kourtney sat behind a drum kit surrounded by a small crowd while the drummer performed a drum roll. After a final cymbal crash, blue confetti and streamers shot out to reveal they will be adding a boy to their blended family.

© Getty Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are expecting a baby boy

Kourtney shares three children with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick; Mason Dash, 13, Penelope Scotland, 11, and Reign Aston, eight. Travis, meanwhile, shares Alabama and son Landon, 19, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He also has a stepdaughter Atiana, 24, whose birth father is boxer Oscar de la Hoya.

