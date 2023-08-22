Gracie McGraw showcases new curves in tiny string bikini following weight loss

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter, Gracie, has undergone a dramatic transformation over the last few months – and her confidence is soaring!

The 26-year-old has been working on improving her health with grueling workout sessions and showed off the results of her hard work in a recent photo that featured her rocking a tiny lilac bikini.

Gracie posed for a mirror selfie in an opulent bathroom, showing off her curves in the striking two-piece. The bottoms boasted side-tie strings and a high leg that accentuated her slim waist, while the top featured a halter-neck design and triangle cups.

Her followers went wild over her appearance, with one commenting: "You look happy and fabulous!" A second said: "Please share your secret, you look amazing! Always have though." A third added: "You look amazing! You sure did that thing."

The talented singer has been working hard on herself to feel better both mentally and physically after revealing she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) in 2022.

In June, she set the record straight about using Ozempic – a medication primarily prescribed for improving glycemic control in type 2 diabetes – to manage the symptoms of PCOS when a troll attempted to attribute her slim physique solely to her usage of the drug.

"I did use Ozempic last year, yes," she replied. "I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it."

Gracie has been honest with her followers about her battle with self-acceptance. Last month, she shared a post in which she spoke about her struggle with confidence. "Sometimes I get in a rut where the only things I have to say about myself are negative," she began.

"A lot of the time I veil my self hatred in false confidence which leads to emotional exhaustion…… these days I'm trying to practice more and more outward self love and appreciation for my body and mind. I get caught up on the facts like! woah my titties are saggy! Or! they have gotten smaller from weight loss! which tbh don't know if that's true because my back pain says otherwise….

Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie has also overhauled her lifestyle

"Anyways, my point is… sometimes you need a good friend (@drewelhamalawy ) to give you a photo idea to make you get back in touch with the fact that I can slay when needed. AMEN."

When Gracie first shared her health issues, she admitted that she had been given medication to help with her PCOS symptoms, although she did not reveal at the time that it was Ozempic, which side effects include weight loss.

"During my appointment with my endocrinologist I realized that may had been a factor in my issues with weight, so we decided to try a medicine to regulate my body more normally and create the tools to continue to keep my body and myself healthy as I get older," she wrote at the time.

She added: "I'm learning to navigate the new blemishes, but I don't think that I would have ever allowed myself to go to a doctors appointment like this unless I had taken the correct steps toward my mental health, because as much as physical health is important, mental goes hand and hand."

