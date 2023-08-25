Busy Philipps shares tearful photo as she mourns devastating loss in heartbreaking post

Former ER star Busy Philipps took to Instagram on Thursday to share the devastating news that her best friend, Kate Cooper Serge, had died aged 44.

Busy posted a carousel of photos of the duo throughout their decades-long friendship, as well as a tearful selfie that saw the Dawson's Creek actress share the reality of her grief with her fans.

In a lengthy caption, the actress paid tribute to her friend, who died after a five-month-long illness. "I will never understand this as long as I live," Busy began. "I love you I love you I love you. and now you’re no longer in pain," she continued.

© Instagram Busy Philipps posted a tearful photo on Instagram following the loss of her friend

Paying homage to her dear friend, Busy added: "You are hands down the most truthful human I've literally ever known. The greatest and most loyal and thoughtful friend, unconditionally. A friend who, in the midst of the most unfair battle any of us could imagine, was hugging and comforting *me* about something I was going through.

"It’s the honor of my existence that you called me your best friend for the past 30 years. It wasn’t nearly enough time on earth and honey, I'm so so sorry you had to leave the party early but I promise you that I will do all the things and I know you’ll do all of the things where you are now bathed in that light."

© Instagram Busy Philipps paid tribute to her friend Kate in an emotional post

Busy concluded her post, writing: "I didn’t know the half of heartbreak like this. I love you, my girl. Thank you for picking me all those years ago. I’m so blessed to have had your love in my life."

Her fans shared their deepest sympathies, sending their love to the star. "This kind of heartbreak is specific. Thank you for putting it in such beautiful words," one wrote, while another added: "I am so sorry to hear about the loss of your friend. It’s so incredibly hard. Sending my deepest condolences to you and to her family."

© Instagram Busy and Kate have been friends for 30 years

A third added: "What a beautiful tribute to your beautiful friend, I am so very sorry for your loss. Wrapping you and her family and friends in love."

It's been a difficult period for Busy, because not only has she lost her friend Kate, her youngest child Birdie is heading off to boarding school - a decision Busy was not initially keen on. The Girls5Eva star credited her ex-husband Marc Silverstein with helping her reach the decision to send her child to boarding school.

"I have to give the kids' dad so much credit because I immediately was like, 'Absolutely no, not happening,'" she admitted of her desire for Birdie to stay home: "He was like, 'Listen, why don't we hear this kid out? Why don't we see it through and go look at the school, talk to them and see where it takes us?'"

She then explained: "One thing I also took into consideration is that these kids have been through a really intense few years with the pandemic and essentially being stuck in the house with their parents," before noting: "So maybe it's not a bad thing for Birdie to go live with some other kids and have that socialization that maybe was missed out on a bit during the pandemic."

Our thoughts are with Busy and Kate's family at this terrible time.