Today’s Craig Melvin takes on unusual new job following absence from desk

In an unexpected twist, Today's very own Craig Melvin has embarked on a unique endeavor outside his morning show responsibilities.

Craig shared a sneak peek of his new venture through a lively TikTok video, giving fans a glimpse into his exciting exploits while taking a break from the Today Show.

He playfully captioned his video on Tuesday, hinting at an upcoming full story feature on the Today Show itself.

The brief but engaging 30-second video provided an inside look into Craig's escapades at a home and garden store, offering a tantalizing preview of his day-to-day activities.

Clad in a work uniform and apron, Craig exuded enthusiasm as he took on various tasks, including watering plants, crafting artistic driftwood pieces, and providing top-notch customer service – an area he proudly claims as his specialty. His infectious energy was palpable as he invited viewers to join him on this unexpected journey.

"Hey, TikTok! Craig Melvin here at Terrain, working for the day," Craig greeted with a smile, clearly relishing the experience. "Doing everything. Watering plants, I'm designing really cool driftwood pieces, customer service, sort of my specialty. Come along for the ride," he added, welcoming his audience to share in his day of exploration.

Amidst his interactions with customers, the backdrop of Dolly Parton's iconic tune "9 to 5" infused an upbeat rhythm to his escapades, infusing a touch of musical fun to the atmosphere.

Recently, Craig revealed another dimension of his life through an Instagram post that resonated deeply with his followers. The Today Show co-host shared a heartwarming snapshot of himself alongside his spouse, Lindsay Czarniak, a fellow NFL reporter.

This intimate portrait served as the backdrop to Craig's announcement of a significant event close to his heart: "Lindsay and I are thrilled to once again host The Bottoms Up Invitational concert and golf tournament September 24-25 in Connecticut to benefit the Colorectal Cancer Alliance."

In a poignant tribute to his late brother Lawrence, who battled colorectal cancer and passed away three years ago, Craig expressed his commitment to supporting all those affected by this condition.

The event holds a special place in Craig's heart, and he extended an open invitation to the public to join the cause, with an exciting lineup featuring performances by Hootie & the Blowfish, Branford Marsalis, Javier Colon, Chris Barron, Ray Bourdreaux, Edwin McCain, and Preston Pohl.

With genuine sincerity, Craig urged his followers to participate: "Get your tickets or make a donation at bottomsupinvitational.org. We are one month out! Find the link in my story."

The outpouring of support and admiration from his fans was evident as they lauded Craig and Lindsay for their philanthropic endeavors. Grateful comments flooded in, such as: "As a Colon Cancer survivor, Thank you for raising money for this great cause! God Bless!" and "I was hoping you were doing it again. Thank you for all you do. You are my favorite on Today."

Craig's recent absence from the Today Show, along with Sheinelle Jones, sparked curiosity among fans. Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer held the fort in their absence, and Savannah Guthrie's comment on Craig's Instagram post captured the sentiment, describing his family as "pure gold."

Fans couldn't help but notice the striking resemblance between Craig and Lindsay's children and their parents, with one comment playfully remarking: "They are Craig & Lindsay minis!"

The specifics surrounding the duration and reason for Craig's hiatus from the show remain undisclosed, leaving fans to speculate. His return followed a family vacation, which was later revealed by Lindsay through a heartwarming family snapshot on Instagram, captioned: "Everyone needs s’more time to be together. Recharged after a long weekend away with the fam."

The previous month also witnessed Craig's delight in sharing a candid moment of his children, Delano and Sybil, enjoying a sun-soaked pool day. Accompanying the joyful picture was Craig's heartfelt caption, resonating with all parents: "I love it when they love each other."