Shania Twain gets emotional over Celine Dion's devastating illness as she recalls her own health struggle

Shania Twain has sent much love and well wishes to her fellow '90s megastar and Canadian peer Celine Dion as she continues to deal with her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis. In an interview with Billboard, the 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman' singer sent her love to Celine, 55, while reflecting on her own past health struggle with Lyme disease.

Shania, 57, had to have two open-throat surgeries in order to combat the nerve damage she'd received after contracting the disease, which severely affected her ability sing.

Shania's message for Celine was clear: "I hope to be able to connect with her at some point," she said. "I think it's gotta be so difficult, and I know — only speaking from my experience — how horrifying it is to think that something is preventing you from singing, or interfering with that joy in your life."

The country artist called the 'My Heart Will Go On' star "a one-of-a-kind, extraordinary vocalist and entertainer" adding: "I'm such a fan of Celine's voice." She finished her comments by sharing a heartfelt message of love and support for her sister in the music scene. "I just pray that she is able to overcome it and she will be up there [on stage] singing for us all again," she said.

© Getty Images Shania has returned to performing regularly following health set backs several years ago

Celine's sister Linda recently moved in to live with 'The Power of Love' singer as she continues to struggle with her stiff-person syndrome. Celine is one of 14 children, and it was another of her sisters, Claudette, who gave the most recent report into how she is doing to Le Journal de Montreal.

"When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard. She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible," Claudette revealed. It was clear from what Claudette said that Celine is very much hoping to return to performing in the future.

© Shutterstock Shania said she was hoping to see her friend singing on stage again soon

She did add,however, that the family are anxious for her to get some much-needed rest. "I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game," Claudette said. "At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it," she finished.

After being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in late-2022, Celine opened up to fans in December about how she would have to cancel her planned spring and summer 2023 tour due to the severe muscle spasms she was experiencing as a result of the condition. She has since gone on to cancel all her remaining tour dates in 2024 as well.

© Shutterstock Celine Dion steps out in 2020

"Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life," the singer, who was involved in the release of five new songs in 2023 linked to the rom-com Love Again, admitted to fans in 2022. "[They are] sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she continued. "I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing — it's what I've done all my life."