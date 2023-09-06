Welcome to HELLO!’s Menopause Hub

Menopause — it's a biological inevitability that half the world's population will experience. In fact, in America right now, approximately 75 million women are in the midst of perimenopause, menopause, or post-menopause. What's more, research by the National Institute of Medicine found that women in menopause in the United States — typically those between ages 42 and 58 — comprise around 20% of the workforce.

Yet despite these stats and the ubiquity of this rite of passage, menopause remains a subject that comes with taboo, shame, confusion, and misinformation. Because menopause means so much more than hot flashes, night sweats, weight gain, and mood swings. It can affect our skin, our sleep, our libido, and energy levels; it manifests in so many different ways and for such varying lengths of time that its symptoms are often misdiagnosed. In fact, 75 percent of women experiencing menopause and who seek care are left untreated by their doctors. By some accounts, this costs American women an estimated $1.8 billion annually in lost work hours. Our physical, emotional, and financial well-being are at stake.

That's why HELLO! is so proud to announce the launch of its Menopause Hub and its partnership with U.S. non-profit campaign group, Let’s Talk Menopause. HELLO! will be supporting the organization in its mission to change the conversation around menopause, and to help give women information they need and to demand the healthcare they deserve. This latest initiative builds on the success of HELLO! UK's Menopause Hub and campaign for the Menopause Workplace Pledge, launched by HELLO! magazine and UK non-profit Wellbeing of Women.

Perfectly aligning with HELLO!’s continuing efforts to foster open dialogue and actionable support, our partnership with Let’s Talk Menopause is a dynamic one, focused on tangible change for women across North America.

HELLO!’s large North American audience — 18 million strong — will benefit from an abundance of frequently refreshed, up-to-date menopause content, available via the US HELLO! Menopause Hub and created with collaboration and expertise from Let’s Talk Menopause, including educational resources and first-person experience. Additionally, a brand-new menopause podcast series will offer another platform to discover useful information and engaging insight direct from experts and celebrities. Let’s Talk Menopause will also receive a significant advertising investment across HELLO!’s digital destination across 2023, aimed at amplifying the non-profit's work and connecting with our engaged and receptive audience.

Let’s Talk Menopause envisions a world in which menopause is broadly understood and comprehensive menopause care is standard from women’s healthcare providers across America. Its goals are to empower women to navigate all stages of menopause, advocate for the medical community to invest in caring for women throughout menopause, educate the public about menopause and to connect women in providing community support throughout menopause.

Visit the HELLO! Menopause hub regularly for fresh updates, exclusives, tips, and much more.