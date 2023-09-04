Celine Dion's family Christmas plans revealed – her sister shares hope

The Love Again star shared an insight into how the Dion family will spend the holidays

Celine Dion is always in her fans' thoughts and prayers as she struggles with stiff person syndrome, which sees her unable to perform.

While Celine, 55, is struggling in her professional life, her family are always there to support her, with her sister Claudette giving an insight into the singer's life in a new interview with HELLO! Canada.

Sharing Celine's plans for the year ahead, Claudette, 74, revealed how that the family is hoping for Celine's recovery just as the star's fans are. Speaking of spending Christmas as family, Claudette said: "We follow in a tradition that our mom modeled for us, our dad too, to gather as a family to celebrate Christmas."

Celine's family and fans are wishing for her recovery

On whether Celine will join her sister for their celebrations in Quebec, Claudette added: "We can’t know what wonderful gift we’ll have for Christmas. But her presence would be the most wonderful gift ever. We never know. We cross our fingers and send her all our love and positive thoughts."

Celine is based in Las Vegas, so Quebec is certainly a journey from her base, but her desire to be with her family during the holidays likely motivates Celine to make the journey to Canada!

The singer is the youngest of 14 siblings, with all of them sharing a strong bond – Celine even lives with her sister Linda, who is helping her through her health battle.

What is stiff person syndrome? Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder. Symptoms of stiff person syndrome include muscle rigidity in the trunk and arms, often triggered by noise, touch and emotional distress. Celine's condition is characterised by muscle spasms. People with stiff person syndrome suffer from frequent falls, because they lack defensive reflexes to save themselves. Sufferers are often unable to walk or move, and it's twice as common in women than in men. It's not known what causes the disorder, and it's often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, psychosomatic illness, or anxiety and phobia. The disorder doesn't have a cure, though anti-anxiety drugs, muscle relaxants, and anti-convulsants. Pain relief can also improve symptoms.

During a televised appearance in July, Claudette told Le Journal de Montreal of how Celine now lives with Linda, explaining: "When I call her and she's busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she's working hard. She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible.

© Michel Ponomareff/Getty Images Celine Dion's sister Claudette has well wishes for the star

"I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game. At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It's important to listen to it."

Discussing her rehabilitation, she said: "We trust her. It's innate to her, she's disciplined in every area of her life… We can't find any medicine that works, but having hope is important."

