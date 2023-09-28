I had the flu jab at 34 weeks pregnant – here's what happened

If you're pregnant, you might be feeling worried about getting your flu jab this autumn, with myths flying around about the flu vaccination not being safe in pregnancy.

We spoke This Morning GP Dr. Sara Kayat about whether the flu jab is safe during pregnancy and her decision to be vaccinated against the flu at 34 weeks pregnant.

"There are a lot of myths and misconceptions around vaccinations, and this tends to be heightened during pregnancy when you're already at quite an anxious point in your life," explains Dr. Sara. "You just want to make sure that you and your baby are as safe as you can be."

Dr. Sara had had flu jab at 34 weeks pregnant

"In terms of safety, the flu vaccination is extensively researched and not only is it safe in pregnancy at any stage, but it's positively recommended in pregnancy. Your immune system is dampened during pregnancy and therefore puts you at higher risk of complications from illness."

Dr. Sara adds that the flu jab can also protect your baby once they're born, explaining: "Once the baby arrives, for the first few months of their life, the flu jab offers some protection to them as well."

On her own decision to have the flu jab, Dr. Sara explained: "As a GP, irrespective of the pregnancy side of things, I get my flu vaccine every year because I'm a frontline worker and I had absolutely no reservations about having it this year, despite being 34 weeks pregnant at the time of my jab.

"The flu jab is so important, especially when you're pregnant, because you're considered one of the vulnerable groups, which means that you're more at risk of becoming seriously unwell or getting serious complications from the flu if you were to catch flu," Dr. Sara continues.

"The flu vaccination is the best way we have to protect ourselves and our family and loved ones.

"For me it was a no-brainer, I had no reservations. I think it's also worth knowing that even if you were to catch the flu having had the flu vaccination, your symptoms are likely to be milder and not last as long, which again, I think is really important when you're pregnant when you're feeling quite run down and you're already feeling fatigued.

"Anything that can limit the course of an infection is of an illness is, is important. It is, safe and recommended by the NHS to have the flu vaccination at any stage of your pregnancy.

When in pregnancy can you have the flu jab?

Dr. Sara reaffirms that the flu jab is safe at any stage in pregnancy, adding: "The aim is to always get the flu jab as early on in the autumn season as you can, to offer the best protection you can for the upcoming flu season.

Reactions to the flu jab

If you're concerned about feeling unwell post flu vaccine, Dr. Sara reassures: "In terms of reactions, anything serious is very rare.

"Sometimes you can get a bit of a sore arm and it can feel a bit achy or you may get a mild temperature for a couple of days, but there shouldn't be anything more sinister than that."

