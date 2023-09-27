Jennifer Aniston shares heartbreaking message as she asks fans for help

Jennifer Aniston has shared an emotional video on her Instagram Stories urging her followers to adopt dogs that have been listed to be euthanized as pet shelters across California run out of space.

The star shared a clip from the charity I Love Rescue, a charity based in the western state that campaigns for animal rights and highlights the plight of dogs in shelters who are scheuled to be euthanized. In the clip, a dog called Lenny was filmed looking outside of a cage, and Jennifer urged her followers to adopt the pup.

In a heartbreaking message, the Friends actress pleaded: "So many sweet pups that need to be rescued [broken heart emoji]. Don't overlook Lenny [praying emoji]."

Jennifer is a keen dog lover and owns three canines herself, Clyde, Sophie and the adorably named Lord Chesterfield. She has previously owned two other dogs, named Norman and Dolly, but they sadly died in 2011 and 2019 respectively.

Speaking about her love of animals with People, the 54-year-old said: "My friend Ellen DeGeneres, as you know, loves nothing more than to bombard me with extremely heartbreaking photographs of animals that need homes.

"And by the way, if I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would. But I have to be very sensitive to Clyde and Sophie because it's all about whether they are going to be happy."

Jennifer is currently back on our screens with The Morning Show. Previous seasons of the show saw a major sexual scandal break out, which was undeniably reminiscent of the real life scandal of Matt Lauer's abrupt exit from the Today Show under similar circumstances.

Shortly after the first season premiered, Jennifer acknowledged that shows like the Today Show and Good Morning America inspired her show and character.

However, they were keen to have differences with Jennifer confirming to Variety that the whole script was reworked "from scratch" following Matt's departure and the prominence of the #MeToo movement. Jennifer also revealed that she watched the Today Show episode from the day before Matt was fired, and wondered: "Did he know? Did he not know?"

Speaking about the moment it happened, the actress shared: "I was so devastated. It's such a strange thing; it felt oddly like my dad did something terrible. I trusted him and had been interviewed by him. He was there for so many moments in my life. And when Friends was ending, it was Katie [Couric] and Matt interviewing us."

She added: "Mitch Kessler [Steve's character] is not based on him at all. He's just sort of the archetype of all of the men that he's representing." Jennifer nsaid the characters are "all fictional," although the character did highlight the "aspects of the archetype of a charming narcissist, of a generation of men that didn't think that was bad behavior."

