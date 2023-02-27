Lorraine Kelly leaves fans amazed amid return to show following illness Lorraine Kelly returned to work on Monday after a bout of ill health

Lorraine Kelly's fans were missing her last week after she was hit with a sickness bug.

The presenter took to social media at the time to share her disappointment over being off sick, writing that she had: "Suddenly attacked by a hideous bug," which meant she was unable to interview singer Adam Lambert.

Lorraine was off sick for several days, with viewers querying how she was getting on, with the star replying: "Much better ta," to one concerned fan.

Another of Lorraine's viewers got in touch for a different reason, marvelling at how good Lorraine, 63, looks for her age.

Lorraine Kelly always looks excellent

"I can't believe you're 63 years old," one wrote in disbelief, with Lorraine replying: "[Expletive], neither can I! See you tomorrow at 9am," followed by a red heart emoji.

The iconic presenter certainly looks fantastic, regularly sharing insights into how she maintains her youthful figure.

In a January interview as part of her partnership with healthy living platform WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, Lorraine gave an insight into her fitness routine, sharing that she makes time for regular online workout classes and plenty of walks with border terrier Angus, near their home in Buckinghamshire.

Lorraine shared another key to staying slim last year – but it sounds less appealing than her walks. She is also a fan of outdoor swimming!

Lorraine Kelly's fans missed her while she was off sick

In an interview with South Wales magazine, Lorraine shared that she has a passion for the cold water activity– something that fellow TV stars Amanda Holden, Fearne Cotton and Jasmine Harman also enjoy.

"I love wild water swimming – I don't get to do it as much as I’d like, but now the weather's getting a wee bit better, I’ll try to do it once a week, for sure," Lorraine said.

