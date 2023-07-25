Lorraine Kelly inundated with support after elderly mother is rushed to hospital

Lorraine Kelly received an inundation of sweet messages on Tuesday after she shared an update regarding her elderly mother's health.

Taking to Twitter, the beloved ITV host revealed that her mum, Anne, has been admitted into University Hospital Monklands, in Lanarkshire, Scotland.

© Getty Lorraine shares a close bond with her mother

"Having spent a lot of time over the past few days with my mum in @UHMonklands hospital, I've seen again just how kind, caring, hard-working, funny and downright fabulous our NHS workers are. 'Thank you' doesn't begin to cover it," she penned.

The TV star's fans were on hand to offer encouraging messages of support. "Best wishes to your mum Lorraine. The hospitals in Glasgow did a fantastic job looking after my wee sister when she had cancer and my mum too," wrote one, while another added: "Hope your mum's ok, and wishing her a speedy recovery."

A third remarked: "Sending you lots of love and hugs," and a fourth noted: "Lorraine, you speak for myself and all my family with your experience. They're all so dedicated. You're right though, thank you doesn't seem enough, but no doubt it is appreciated."

While Lorraine didn't share any specific details about the reason behind her mum's hospital visit, we don't doubt that it's been a troubling time for the queen of daytime TV.

Lorraine's mother Anne was rushed to hospital in August last year after she was diagnosed with nephrotic syndrome, a condition that stops the kidneys from functioning properly.

© Instagram The presenter shared a new update

In a HELLO! exclusive, Lorraine said: "Until she became ill, mum was a very active and independent 80-year-old who loved going to her book club and exercise classes and was learning German, so it was hard for her to be on strong medication and not be able to do as much as before."

She went on to say: "My dad also has health issues, including a heart condition, and with them living in Scotland, my brother Graham in Singapore and me in London, we realised they were going to need a bit of help.

"So, when my mum came back home, I brought it up and I said: "Obviously, it's for you, but it's also for me and Graham. It'll make us feel better."

While Lorraine tends to keep her parents out of the spotlight, she's previously spoken at length about her close bond with her mum.

© Instagram Lorraine's mum always looks fabulous

Speaking to The Guardian in 2014, she gushed: "Mum and I are very close and speak all the time. She watches me on television every day and if she'd had more opportunities, she would have made a great journalist because she asks really good questions.

"When I told her I was interviewing Joan Collins, she said, 'Make sure you ask her this and this ...'. If I'm talking to anyone while I'm presenting, it's mum."