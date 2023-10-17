Jenna Bush Hager showcases insane physique in tiny mini dress - surprise secret to slim figure revealed

Jenna Bush Hager has a fabulous sense of style and pulled out all the stops on Monday as she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The Today Fourth Hour host rocked an asymmetric patterned mini dress teamed with boots, that enhanced her slim physique.

Jenna, 41, likes to have fun with her style, and has worked hard in recent years to focus on a health diet and lifestyle. This is surprisingly obtainable - and fun too, including working out on a mini trampoline.

VIDEO: Jenna Bush Hager reveals husband Henry Hager turned down her marriage proposal

"I work out first thing in the morning. That's my new thing," she said. "I'm obsessed with jumping on mini trampolines or doing dance cardios," Jenna previously told Women's Health.

"But those things are hard to do before work." George W. Bush's daughter previously opened up about her lifestyle change on Today during a segment on New Year's resolutions back in January 2022.

© NBC Jenna Bush Hager looked incredible in a stylish mini dress on Monday's The Kelly Clarkson Show

Hoda told Jenna: "Can I tell you something that I've noticed and our viewers have noticed over the past few weeks. People have noticed that there's like a transformation that's been happening with you. You are – they are just saying 'Jen is looking amazing, she's never looked this good.'

"Something is happening. I think for someone like you and me who is constantly berating and belittling, I think one of the things we should do in January is celebrate when something good happens. Celebrate it!"

© NBC Jenna Bush Hager was a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show along with Hoda Kotb

Jenna replied: "I will say I think I have figured out what works for me. And I think the hard thing is I think we expect things to happen over night. This has actually been over six months."

When quizzed on what she's been doing, the mom-of-three replied: "The difference is I wake up before the show and I work out. And I really work out."

© Instagram Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager

Despite her healthy lifestyle, Jenna doesn't deprive herself of treats, and even shared one of her favorite recipes with Kelly Clarkson and Hoda while on the show on Monday.

Jenna arrived at the studio holding a huge dish of queso for her fellow Texan Kelly. "This is a true Texas girl though as this is a vat of queso!" Kelly exclaimed enthusiastically, as she admired the food presented to her, as Hoda praised her co-star and friend: "Jenna made it, it's her own personal recipe."

© Instagram Jenna with her husband, daughters and son

While Jenna no longer lives in Texas, she loves visiting and often cooks Texan cuisine for her family. The star lives in a gorgeous home in New York with her husband Henry Hager and their three children, Mila, 10, Poppy, seven, and Hal, three.

