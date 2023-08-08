Hoda Kotb reveals Today co-star Jenna Bush Hager's sweet gesture of support during special time away

Hoda Kotb may not be celebrating her birthday with her Today Show co-stars, but her 4th Hour partner Jenna Bush Hager is still making sure she feels feted.

The longtime Today star is taking the week off to celebrate her special day, as she officially turns 59 years old on August 9.

The veteran journalist kicked off her birthday celebrations early, starting with a cozy Sunday morning at home with her daughters to watch the Women's World Cup, before her week-long absence from NBC studios.

Hoda took to Instagram two days before her special day to share the way her co-host Jenna is already making her feel loved, even as they spend the week apart.

The mom-of-two posted a smiling-filled family selfie featuring her daughters Haley Joy, six, and Hope Catherine, three, plus her mom Sameha "Sami" Kotb and other family members, enjoying a lovely pre-birthday dinner.

Hoda then wrote in the caption: "@jennabhager thx for the delicious pre-bday meal! My family loved it – and YOU!!" implying that Jenna took care of the bill for the family's celebratory night out.

Fans of both stars gushed about the sweet family moment and the touching tribute from Jenna, taking to the comments section under the post and writing: "Happy early birthday Hoda! Such a beautiful family," and: "Such a cute photo! Happy early birthday Hoda and I hope your birthday is as special as you. Love you," as well as: "Everyone loves Hoda. Happy birthday girl," plus Jenna herself commented: "I love you! Happiest bday!" next to a red heart emoji.

It has been quite the special month for Hoda so far, as not only is she celebrating her birthday, but she also recently made the high-anticipated announcement that she has a new children's book coming out.

Hoda announced at the top of the month that her new book is titled Hope is a Rainbow, and is inspired by none other than her youngest daughter Hope. She shared the news while talking with a group of young readers in the Bronx, spray painting a wall with the title of the book.

It's a follow-up to her 2018 children's book I've Loved You Since Forever, which was inspired by Haley's birth, and she said: "It reminds me that hope is in every corner, no matter what hardship you endure."

Hoda previously opened up about deciding to name her youngest daughter Hope, explaining while on the Today Show: "It was such a no-brainer, it was such an easy pick."

In reference to being with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman at the time – with whom she still co-parents her daughters – and their wish of having children, she said: "That's what we'd been doing, was hoping, and then she came. That was just simple."