Eamonn Holmes shares 'tears' with beloved granddaughter Emilia

Eamonn Holmes is a doting grandfather to his son Declan's two-year-old daughter Emilia, but on Saturday shared the feeling isn't always mutual!

The GB News host took to Instagram to share a photo of himself sitting a little way away from Emilia, captioned: "This is as close as we are getting so far today without tears being involved," he wrote, adding: "Emilia and Pappa."

Eamonn didn't explain why the little one was weepy, but perhaps it's because they don't get to spend a great deal of time together, with Eamonn lamenting their time apart earlier this year, noting that his ill health and the Irish sea keeps them apart.

A fan consoled Eamonn over Emilia's reaction, writing: "There’ll be tears when you leave for sure." A second reassured the presenter, commenting: "Aw bless her, it’s probably because she hasn’t seen you for a while. She will get there and give you some of her magic cuddles to make you feel better. Beautiful picture. Enjoy every moment."

A third agreed, noting: "Takes a while to warm up then they don’t want you to leave."

Others of Eamonn's fans loved the insight into their relationship, commenting: "How cute is she? Precious!" and: "She’s beautiful, can’t believe how grown up she is."

Eamonn is clearly very proud of his granddaughter, often sharing photos of her with her dad, Declan, on Instagram. Declan, 34, is Eamonn's son from his marriage to his ex-wife Gabriella. The former couple also share Rebecca, 32, and Niall, 30.

The presenter and his wife Ruth Langsford, meanwhile, share a son, Jack, 21, who they are immensely proud of.

Though Ruth and Eamonn are one of British TV's most popular duos, they recently shared that they kept their relationship quiet for the first two years.

Eamonn said he wanted to be respectful towards his ex-wife Gabrielle, following their 1996 divorce, with Ruth enamoured by Eamonn's considerate nature.

She told the Daily Mail in 2017: "I thought it spoke volumes about the sort of man he was, the sort of father he was and the integrity he had. It made me love him more, not less."

The couple eventually tied the knot on 26 June 2010 at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire and shared their big day exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

"I was meant to be married - I never saw any joy in the bachelor lifestyle and when I met Ruth, not only did I fall deeply in love with her, but she had so many attributes that I admire," the GB News star told HELLO! at the wedding.

"She's a wonderful mummy to Jack, a fantastic partner both personally and professionally, and now, I'm proud to say, she's my beautiful wife."

Their son Jack, who is now 21, was pageboy, while Niall was an usher and Eamonn's daughter Rebecca was one of the bridesmaids alongside Ruth's late sister Julia Johnson, best friends Jennie Penhallow and Sam Balshaw, and her mum Joan.

