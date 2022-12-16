GBBO star Sandi Toksvig confuses fans with pneumonia update

GBBO star Sandi Toksvig was hospitalised in Australia with bronchial pneumonia earlier in December, and on Thursday she gave fans a health update.

The much-loved presenter shared a photo of herself with a dog atop her lap, captioned: "Thanks to my beloved wife, I'm back home in time for Christmas. Best present ever!"

Remember this? Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig

Loading the player...

Sandi didn't share what her wife had to do with her return to the UK, but fans were quick to query the mention of her spouse in the post.

READ: Who is Sandi Toksvig's wife?

MORE: Sandi Toksvig reveals how daughter helped get GBBO gig

One wrote: "Your wife is hairier than I expected! Very pleased you're home and feeling better," while another quipped: "I too initially believed Sandi to be married to a canine companion! Glad you're on the mend Sandi."

Sandi initially updated fans on 6 December, writing: "Thank you to everyone who has sent such kind words while I've been unwell. I am now out of hospital and continuing my convalescence in Australia until I'm fit to fly home. My undying (literally) thanks to the amazing Australian health service."

Sandi is home in time for Christmas!

The comedian and writer, 64, was forced to cancel a string of tour dates in New Zealand after she fell ill while in Australia and was admitted to hospital.

READ: Bake Off star Prue Leith shares why Matt Lucas has left show

A statement from her team was released in late November and read: "Due to illness, Sandi has cancelled the New Zealand leg of her tour.

Sandi with her wife Debbie

"She has been admitted to hospital with bronchial pneumonia while still in Australia and is unable to travel and perform. Our main priority is getting her home to the UK as soon as she is well enough - Team Toksvig."

We're so happy Sandi is back with her family for Christmas!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.