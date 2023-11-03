Jon Pardi has been faced with a difficult few months due to various illnesses – and not only is he suffering again, but so is his eight-month-old daughter, Presley.

The 38-year-old country singer shared the unfortunate news this week that he has been forced to postpone more dates on his 'Mr. Saturday Night Tour' – just one week after canceling several shows after being diagnosed with strep throat.

Now, the 'Ain't Always The Cowboy' singer has been struck down with another illness that's also spread to his daughter, his wife Summer, and his band and crew.

© Instagram Jon Pardi and Summer welcomed Presley on February 18

Jon took to X, formerly Twitter, to share an update on his health, revealing he won't be playing his scheduled shows in Missoula, MT, on November 3, and Billings, MT, on November 4 because he and his family are battling COVID-19.

"Just gonna cut right to the chase. I have to reschedule this weekend," he said in a video message. "Also, I now have COVID. Presley has COVID. Summer's probably got COVID. It's been going around my family and band and crew. So, the best thing to do is just reschedule."

WATCH: Jon Pardi apologizes to fans after difficult health update

Expressing his disappointment, Jon added: "Was really looking forward to this weekend but gotta get healthy and rest. There's nothing fun about this. I hate this. I'm sorry once again and I hope everybody's safe out there."

Last week, he also postponed three shows until next year after he came down with strep throat. Sharing another somber video on social media, he explained: "I have come down with strep throat.

© Instagram Jon Pardi revealed his daughter and wife are also battling COVID-19

"I thought it was allergies and such, but the doctor says it's strep throat and I don't feel well. I want to be 100% for you guys and I can't do that this weekend, I have to rest… I'm very sorry."

Jon's latest health update comes a few months after he had to reschedule the start of his tour in the UK and Europe to a later date due to a prostate infection, which resulted in him being prescribed antibiotics for 12 weeks.

© Instagram Jon Pardi's daughter will turn one in February 2024

At the time, he didn't give his fans a reason for the postponement, but during a recent interview on The Bobby Bones Show, he revealed he was "battling an infection for a long time".

"It was a prostate infection. It was a weird deal…And it gets scary," he admitted. "The doctor checks, old-school doctor check, not fun."

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer

Speaking about his illness, Jon explained: "You try to go to the bathroom, it's hard to go and it was weird. It was out of nowhere and you could get, there's like 600 bacteria that could do it and they're all from weird stuff."

Jon's health battles – he is also "pre-diabetic" – have spurred him on to start making healthier lifestyle choices. He added: "It was literally like I was falling apart so I needed to make a change."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.