Michael J. Fox reveals wife has a 'separate life' as he opens up about how she copes with his Parkinson's

Michael J. Fox laid bare details of his long-time marriage to Tracy Pollan during an emotional interview on CBS Mornings on Thursday.

The Teen Wolf star, 62, has been battling Parkinson's disease since he was diagnosed at the age of 29.

His wife has been as dedicated to him as he has, but Michael admits she needs her own space too.

During his chat with Nate Burleson, Michael made no secret that it has been a challenging journey, but one he is forever thankful for taking with Tracy by his side.

"I love Tracy. She's an amazing person,” he said, before adding: "But she has a life separate from me having Parkinson's."

© Instagram Michael and his wife have been together for 35 years

The activist - who married Tracy just three years before he received his Parkinson's diagnosis - confessed that neither of them knew what the future would hold for them.

"I had no idea what to expect and neither did she. But for better for worse… in sickness. She was going to stick with me and she has for 35 years."

© Instagram Michael sand Tracy share four grown children

Michael then told Nate: "We knew the bus was coming, but we didn't know when or how fast it was coming before it hit us. "At any time, she could be forgiven for saying, ‘I just want to step out’. But she didn't do that."

Michael has raised awareness and over $2 billion worth of research for Parkinson's, which currently has no cure.

© Rex Michael and Tracy first met on the set of Family Ties in 1985

Having lived with the disease for decades, he says he is no longer scared of death. “One day I’ll run out of gas," he recently told Town & Country.

"One day I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not going out today.’ If that comes, I’ll allow myself that. I’m 62 years old."

© Rex After reconnecting on the set of Bright Lights, Big City, Michael found out Tracy was single and asked her out

He added: "Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn’t be unheard of. And so, no, I don’t fear that."

He and Tracy share four grown children, Sam, 34, Aquinnah, 28, Schuyler, 28, and Esme, 22, who they adore and have a very close bond with.

© Getty Images Michael and Tracy in October 2023

On Mother's Day in 2022, Michael penned a sweet message to her which read: "Our children are beautiful, sensitive, intelligent, empathetic, independent, compassionate, adventurous, lovely people. That's your fault. We all love you so much. Happy Mother's Day."

They featured on their famous dad's 2023 documentary, Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, and Michael later confirmed: "They all gave me their permission," before joking: "And then, at various times, they retracted their permission."

