Shirtless Jeff Bezos turns up the heat in fiancée Lauren Sánchez's photo from luxe yacht

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez are doing the summer just right, with the latter sharing a new photo on Instagram that got their followers talking.

Lauren, 53, posted a snap of her Amazon founder and former CEO partner, 59, climbing aboard their luxurious yacht from the water wearing nothing but a pair of patterned swimming shorts.

His toned and tanned physique definitely got his fiancée hot and bothered, as evidenced by her caption: "Is it just me, or is it hot outside?"

© Instagram Jeff turned up the heat in his fiancée Lauren's new photo

Fans added to it with comments like: "Love it. You're keeping him young and fit," and: "He looks pretty damn good," as well as: "THE. BOAT. GOAT." Even Kris Jenner couldn't resist leaving a slew of flame emojis for Jeff.

While the billionaire entrepreneur has gained a reputation online for being "Buff Bezos" in recent years, his physical transformation was years in the making.

© Backgrid The Amazon founder was spotted on vacation with Lauren

It's been reported that when Amazon purchased Whole Foods in 2017, this sparked a change in his nutrition and lifestyle. His high-protein diet is believed to consist of primarily healthy fats, Mediterranean seafood, and yogurt.

MORE: Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren showcases her incredible physique in skimpy bikini on $500 million super-yacht

Jeff has spoken a number of times about his health and lifestyle since transforming his physical appearance in recent years. And he's attributed a lot of it to a full eight hours of shut-eye.

© Getty Images The Amazon founder has undergone an intensive physical transformation

He told a conference at the Economic Club in 2018: "Eight hours of sleep makes a big difference for me. I think better, I have more energy, and my mood is better."

MORE: Jeff Bezos' fiancée: What is Lauren Sánchez's net worth?

He continued: "Let's go really crazy and say I slept four hours a day. So now I just got four so-called productive hours back. If I was going to have, say, 12 hours of productive time during any waking day, now all of a sudden I have 12 plus four – I have 16 productive hours."

© Getty Images He has since developed a reputation as "Buff Bezos"

Attributing that much extra time to 33 percent more productivity, Jeff added: "If I was going to make 100 decisions, now I could make 133 decisions… Is that really worth it if the quality of those decisions might be lower because you're tired or grouchy, or any number of things?"

MORE: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez look loved-up on $500million superyacht

DISCOVER: Jeff Bezos prepares jaw-dropping prenup to protect his $138 billion fortune

In addition to prioritizing sleep, his partner Lauren told The Wall Street Journal that Jeff had been booking frequent sessions with personal trainer to the stars, Wes Okerson, who has also worked with Tom Cruise and Gerard Butler.

© Getty Images Jeff and Lauren pursue a healthy lifestyle together

She said: "Jeff is extremely dedicated to his workouts. I mean, you have no idea. He really puts in the work," before joking that he had essentially "stolen" the PT from her.