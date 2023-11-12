Michael J. Fox shares intimate glimpse inside personal family album ahead of raising millions at Parkinson's gala

Michael J. Fox has a doting family and has been married to wife Tracy Pollan since 1988, and they share four children together.

And on Saturday night, they stepped out in New York City alongside three of their four children to attend the star's annual fundraising gala, Michael J. Fox Foundation Hosts A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's, held at Cipriani South Street.

The event raised an impressive $4M for Parkinson's research and helped celebrate a transformative year that has seen a lot of good progress happen in the research department for the disease.

Just days before the event, Michael had taken to Instagram to share a rare set of family photos from the archives, to celebrate daughter Esmé Annabelle's 21st birthday.

Photos included one of Michael and Esmé looking happy and relaxed sitting outside in the sun on vacation, and another of the father-daughter duo during an evening out, with the birthday girl smiling while leaning on her dad's head.

He wrote alongside the images: "Happy Birthday magical Ezzie! Living your best life on every continent! I love you so much dood!"

While Esme wasn't at the event, the rest of Michael's kids were - with son Sam Michael, 34, and twin daughters Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, 28, making a rare red carpet appearance with their parents.

Nearly 650 guests were in attendance at the fundraiser, which was hosted by Denis Leary, who opened the night alongisde his band The Enablers.

They comedically reminisced on Michael and the Foundation's impact over the years.

Other entertainment during the evening included comedy by Ronny Chieng, Dulcé Sloan and George Wallace. Michael had been making some rare TV appearances in the lead-up to his annual gala, and on Thursday, he went on CBS Mornings, where he talked about his personal life.

The 62-year-old - who has been battling Parkinson's disease since the age of 29 - admitted that his wife needs her own space at times.

Chatting with host Nate Burleson, the actor admitted it has been a challenging journey at times, but that he is always so grateful for Tracy's support, but that she has her own life too. "I love Tracy.

She's an amazing person,” he said, before adding: "But she has a life separate from me having Parkinson's," he said.

The couple tied the knot just three years before Michael received his Parkinson's diagnosis - and the star confessed that neither of them knew what the future would hold for them.

"I had no idea what to expect and neither did she. But for better for worse… in sickness. She was going to stick with me and she has for 35 years."

Michael then told Nate: "We knew the bus was coming, but we didn't know when or how fast it was coming before it hit us.

"At any time, she could be forgiven for saying, ‘I just want to step out’. But she didn't do that."

