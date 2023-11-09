Vanessa Mancini dead at 41 - what happened to influencer?

Influencer Vanessa Mancini has died of a massive heart attack in a tragic turn of events after putting up her Christmas decorations.

The 41-year-old collapsed in her condo in Brazil and according to a statement published from her family to The Sun, she "passed away from a massive heart attack."

They continued: "She was at home with her parents and was attended by paramedics, but was unresponsive.

"Vanessa was 41-years-old and known for her happiness and good humour. The family asks for respect in this time of mourning.”

She reportedly fell ill after getting into the festive spirit and putting up her decorations ahead of Christmas.

She had 30,000 social media followers at the time of her death who she regularly shared content on wellness, travels and daily life with.

The death comes one day after another Brazilian influencer, Luane Andrade, died at the age of 29 during a liposuction procedure in São Paulo on Wednesday.

© Instagram Luana Andrade died at the age of 29

Luane, whose last post saw her smiling in her favourite gym, went into cardiac arrest during the surgery. She was transferred to the intensive care unit for treatment but died soon afterwards from a pulmonary embolism.

Heartbroken fans flocked to the star's last post, leaving comments that included: "I can't believe it… rest in peace my dear," and: "May God welcome her with open arms and comfort the whole family".

