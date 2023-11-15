Jennifer Lopez’s Silk Pyjamas are Perfect for Winter 2023

Jennifer Lopez may be best known for her jaw-dropping onstage outfits and ultra-opulent glamorous street style. But her recent choice of silk pyjamas, shows she can also do relaxed luxury.

The set she wore was not only a fashion statement but also a practical choice for winter 2023, ideal for the holidays. The night set she donned was from Intimissimi (no surprises there as she is a global ambassador of the brand). A perfect blend of style, comfort, and seasonal flair. The festive red colour and luxurious silk fabric make this set a must-have for those looking to stay both chic and snug during the winter festivities.

It appears JLo opted for the brand’s £99 Long-sleeve mannish-cut jacket in silk satin, which exudes elegance and comfort simultaneously. The contrast-colour trim detail on the neck and cuffs adds a touch of sophistication, making it a versatile piece that can transition from loungewear to a stylish ensemble (ideal for those Boxing Day photo ops.) Silk Satin Palazzo Pants, paired with the jacket, completed the ensemble with finesse.

The palazzo pants feature a covered stretch waistband and contrast trim, offering a comfortable yet stylish bottom that perfectly balances the overall look. The wide-leg silhouette adds a touch of glamour while allowing freedom of movement, making them ideal for both relaxing at home and attending intimate gatherings.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's striking green dress is 'plant parent' goals

READ: Jennifer Lopez just nailed the daring 'no trousers' trend

As J.Lo expressed her feelings of festivity while seated near a Christmas tree, the choice of red silk pyjamas perfectly complements the holiday spirit. The festive colour, combined with the silky texture, creates an inviting aesthetic that aligns seamlessly with the winter season. Jennifer has been enjoying the run-up to party season with aplomb, recently wearing a dazzling 161-carat necklace for a night out with Ben Affleck.

© Getty The pair looked stylish at the LACMA Art+Film Gala

Beyond the fashionable appearance, silk is known for its temperature-regulating properties, making it an excellent choice for winter. The fabric retains warmth while also allowing the skin to breathe, ensuring that wearers stay comfortable in varying temperatures. This makes silk pyjamas not only a fashion-forward choice but also a practical one for staying cosy during the colder months.