Jennifer Lopez wears dazzling 161-carat necklace for glitzy night out with Ben Affleck

A certain level of glamour is expected when Jennifer Lopez enters the building, and, true to form, the legendary performer looked utterly captivating on Saturday at the LACMA Art+Film Gala held in Los Angeles.

The Get Right singer oozed A-list appeal at the star-studded event, which welcomed the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian and Billie Eilish, among many other famous faces.

The event was sponsored by Gucci, and therefore guests arrived clad in designs facilitated by the Italian luxury house's new creative director, Sabato de Sarno – Jlo included.

The star wore a sheer lace dress with some super-glam accessories

The 54-year-old practically broke the internet over the weekend after she stepped out in a gown that took the visible lingerie trend to a whole new level.

The Jenny From The Block hitmaker looked utterly ravishing alongside her husband Ben Affleck in a beige see-through dress.

The pair looked stylish at the LACMA Art+Film Gala

The piece featured a lustrous gold bra and extended out into a delicate thigh-split skirt, decorated with delicate lace, radiant beading and scalloped edging.

JLo layered the piece over high-waisted Gucci briefs, serving Bridget Jones meets Hollywood – and we're totally here for it.

The international singer wore an incredible necklace from Gucci's Allegoria High Jewellery collection

But the part of Jennifer's outfit that caught our eye above all else was her exquisite jewellery choice.

An immense pink tourmaline necklace adorned her bronzed décolletage, belonging to the Italian luxury house's changing seasons-inspired Allegoria High Jewellery collection. Centred around summer, the dazzling 161-carat cushion-cut stone is vibrant and categorically striking, providing Jennifer’s otherwise quite neutral outfit with a beautiful focal point.

It sits alongside multiple tiers of diamonds and on a chain embellished with 72 tourmalines, arranged to create a stunning gradient effect.

Time to take a leaf out of JLo's book and up our jewellery game ahead of party season...