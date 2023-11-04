Carrie Underwood displays insanely toned legs in micro mini dress in gorgeous new photos

Carrie Underwood almost stole the show from the inductees at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday by rocking up with her insanely toned legs on display.

The country singer, 40, looked phenomenal wearing a micro mini black tuxedo dress that highlighted her sculpted legs. The dress boasted a plunging neckline, satin trim accents, and a large fabric rosette on the lapel.

Carrie completed her look with sky-high, pointed-toe ankle boots, and several chunky silver rings. She also accessorized with a pair of diamond and black crucifix earrings.

Exuding major glamour, the 'Before He Cheats' singer wore her blonde hair down in a sleek blow dry, adding lashings of mascara, bronzed cheeks, and glossy nude lips to enhance her killer smile.

Carrie is often pictured rocking outfits that highlight her muscular legs and is frequently quizzed by her followers on how she achieves such incredible definition.

Last year, she finally answered their questions and revealed exactly how she gets her legs in shape by sharing her long-awaited routine on her wellness app, Fit52.

Taking to the app's official Instagram page last August, Carrie – who is trained by her longtime trainer Eve Overland – rocked a pair of teal-colored shorts and a pink sleeveless top while she demonstrated several movements involved in her workout.

Across the video, the tagline read: "Get Carrie's real leg workout Fit52." The workout is suitable for all fitness levels and claims to "strengthen, sculpt, and tone your legs".

"Get your sweat on with squats, lunges, step-ups, and more," the description in the app read. "Uniquely developed by celebrity trainer Eve Overland and designed to accommodate all fitness levels. Get results with these easy-to-follow workouts you can do anywhere."

At the time, Carrie's followers were quick to react to the news, with one writing: "The update we've all been waiting for is out!!!" A second said: "The Carrie Underwood legs are why I go to the gym a lot." A third added: "I cannot wait to do this!" A fourth commented: "Oh my oh my oh my!!! YAY!!"

Carrie created Fit52 with Eve in 2020. The app is designed to encourage and support people on their wellness journey, offering a wide range of workout routines that can be done in as little as 30 minutes.

Eve also spoke to Shape magazine and revealed that some of Carrie's favorite leg exercises are squats, lunges, and deadlifts. "She likes to stick with the basics because they work," Eve explained.

"Lateral band walks, leg press machine [reps], hamstring curls, and cable straight leg kickbacks are a few more go-to's because of the great pump they give you."

Meanwhile, Carrie attended the ceremony at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City, to perform a tribute to George Michael alongside Miguel and Adam Levine. Miguel performed 'Careless Whisper' before Adam sang 'Faith'. Carrie closed out the tribute with a rendition of 'One More Try'.

The late singer – who died of natural causes on December 25, 2016 – was posthumously inducted alongside other inductees including Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, and Missy Elliott.

