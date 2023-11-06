Hugh Jackman fans praise lifestyle change following shock split from Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman shocked fans in September when he and Deborra-Lee Furness announced they were separating after almost 30 years of marriage.

Since the news broke, Hugh has been keeping busy, working hard in the gym as well as spending time with a whole host of celebrity friends, including Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds, and fans have been impressed by how the 55-year-old is spending his time post-split.

Last week the Greatest Showman star shared that he'd spent 48 hours in California, enjoying a break in nature sharing a carousel of photos that saw him snap shirtless selfies on the beach, riding his bike among sand dunes, rock climbing and taking in the Californian sunsets with friends.

© Instagram Hugh Jackman enjoyed a break in California

Hugh's ever-supportive fans sent heaps of praise to the newly single star, impressed with his jaunts in nature.

"These trips in nature look like they are doing you good, Hugh. Glad to see you enjoying yourself," one wrote, while another added: "Love it! The outdoors makes your heart sing!"

A third added: "You are having a good escape, good for you," while a fourth wrote: "It’s so good to see a man in love with life," with another agreeing: "Was just thinking same. Never looked happier."

Others commented that they were thrilled to see Hugh smiling widely despite the turbulence in his personal life. "Happy to see your smile," one said, with another adding: "Wonderful to see that smile. Enjoy your journey forward."

© Instagram Hugh Jackman leads an active lifestyle

Another noted the sun-soaked vibe of Hugh's post, writing; "Great to see you are enjoying some vitamin D with a smile," prompting another to warn the Aussie star: "Don't forget to put on some sunscreen!"

One thing we're sure about is that Hugh will have literally applied sun protection before his time in California, after several brushes with skin cancer.

Hugh's most recent skin cancer scare was in April of this year, watch the video below to remind yourself of what he said at the time.

WATCH: Hugh Jackman details his cancer scare

The star wore a plaster on his nose as he told followers: "I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever. I've just had two biopsies done."

He added: "Could be or could not be basal cell. In [my doctor's] opinion, she doesn't know. I'll find out in two or three days and as soon as I know, I'll let you know."

DISCOVER: Inside Hugh Jackman's special friendship with Aussie singer after his shock split from wife Deborra-Lee Furness

The Golden Globe winner added in the caption: "I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be. And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy."

We admire Hugh for his dedication to raising awareness of the dangers of the sun!

