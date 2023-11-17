The incredibly simple secret behind Jennifer Aniston's sensational physique at 54

Jennifer Aniston, famous for her ageless beauty, has transformed her fitness routine, embracing low-resistance training over her traditional early morning cardio sessions.

At 54, the acclaimed actress has shifted her focus to 'future-proofing' her body, a move she wishes she had made earlier in her career.

Jennifer, who became the face of Pvovle, a workout app and studio specializing in low-impact workouts, in June, has been an avid user of the program since 2021.

The Pvovle regimen incorporates a variety of equipment, including an inflatable P.ball, the P.band resistance band, hand weights, and gliders, which Jennifer found effective and reached out for personal training sessions.

Jennifer Aniston impresses with her abs in work-out video

Dani Coleman, the Pvovle director of training, recalls her excitement at training the "Friends" star. "She just realized you don't have to break your body, which is something a lot of us were raised thinking with workouts," Dani shared with Business Insider.

As a former dancer, Dani resonated with the misconception that pain was necessary for effective exercise.

Jennifer has been applauded by fans for her incredible physique

Now, a year and a half into their training partnership, Dani conducts two to three one-hour sessions weekly with Jennifer.

Describing Jennifer as 'gracious and hard-working,' Dani emphasizes the importance of understanding and engaging with one's body during workouts.

© Instagram Jennifer Aniston pictured in a black bikini walking around the beach during a vacation

She challenges the outdated notion of 'No pain, no gain,' advocating for sustainable and enjoyable exercise that still delivers desired results.

"Our on-demand library offers classes across various lengths and levels so you can start slow and work your way to more advanced training," Dani advised.

© Instagram Jennifer maintains her physique with low impact workouts

Pvolve's Live Virtual Studio further enhances this experience, allowing real-time interaction with instructors.

Jennifer's love for Pvolve is evident. After a back injury two years ago, she discovered the program's gentle yet effective approach.

“With this program, you can start gentle. You can restore your body," Jennifer noted. She appreciates the benefits of the workout and often shares her positive experiences with friends. Reflecting on her earlier fitness regimes, she expressed regret, saying, "If I had known about it 20 years ago when I was breaking my body to begin with, we would've saved so much pain."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.