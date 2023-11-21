Jennifer Aniston, 54, wows fans as she showcases incredible abs in new video

Jennifer Aniston recently showcased her dedication to fitness in a new video for the fitness company Pvolve. The Friend’s star who joined the brand earlier this year, demonstrated her commitment to health and wellness, much to the admiration of her fans.

In the video posted on Pvolve's Instagram, Jennifer was seen alongside her business partner, Rachel. The actress, at 54, displayed her impressive physique, wearing a tiny sports bra and high-waisted brown leggings that accentuated her toned abs.

Her sandy blond hair partially styled in a bun, Jennifer beamed, embracing her business partner amidst Pvolve workout equipment.

The video, which also offered a glimpse into Jennifer's workout routine, received an outpouring of admiration from fans.

Comments ranged from expressions of love for the partnership to compliments on Jennifer's stunning appearance. "Body goals," one fan admitted, while another called them "Two queens."

Jennifer's love for Pvolve is evident. After a back injury two years ago, she discovered the program's gentle yet effective approach.

© Getty Jennifer Aniston works hard for her figure

“With this program, you can start gentle. You can restore your body," Jennifer noted. She appreciates the benefits of the workout and often shares her positive experiences with friends.

Reflecting on her earlier fitness regimes, she expressed regret, saying, "If I had known about it 20 years ago when I was breaking my body to begin with, we would've saved so much pain."

© Raymond Hall Jennifer has incredibly toned abs

Away from her professional life, Jennifer recently shared an emotional tribute to her late friend and 'Friends' co-star Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 28. Breaking her silence on November 15, Jennifer shared a poignant post on social media.

The tribute included a photo from the 'Friends' set, a heartwarming text exchange between Jennifer and Matthew, and a classic scene from the show where the duo shared an emotional yet humor-filled conversation.

© Instagram Jennifer pictured in a black bikini walking around the beach during a vacation

Jennifer’s post reflected on the depth of their relationship, stating, "Oh boy, this one has cut deep... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before."

She talked about the significance of grief and the joy in loving someone deeply. "And we loved him deeply," she wrote, acknowledging the strong bond they shared as part of the iconic group of six friends on the show.

The actress shared how Matthew's ability to make people laugh was integral to his being, noting that he felt his life depended on making others laugh. She reminisced about their text conversations, finding solace and laughter in their past exchanges.

Jennifer's tribute was heartfelt and intimate, ending with a message of love and peace for Matthew, referring to him affectionately as her 'little brother'.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.