Cat Deeley has shared the surprising method she began undertaking for her health after going through a bout of coronavirus.

The broadcaster, who most recently made her debut as a guest presenter on This Morning, was chatting in a new interview when she shared how her "weird" symptoms from the respiratory virus drove her to try using different techniques to alleviate the aches and pains she experienced.

"I started going to the infrared sauna after I had Covid," she told Women's Health UK. "I was left with aches and pains in my hands, and doctors couldn't help so I started looking for other things to try and make myself feel a bit better."

She continued to the publication: "The symptoms [from Covid] that I had were a bit like MS, achy joints, no strength in my hands. And a weird thing that happened when I looked down, there's a nerve at the back of your neck, and it almost felt fizzy, electric.

"I saw that they often treat MS patients with oxygen tanks as it helps with rejuvenation. I found a place locally that has one, and they also have a red light sauna and a cryo-chamber, and I was like 'In for a penny in for a pound!'"

"I've got my glasses on, at the same time I try and put my legs up the wall, completely naked. I mean… thank God, no one can see me. And then I sit there for 45 minutes, get incredibly sweaty, have a shower, wash my hair and then jump in the cryo tank."

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (also known as HBOT) can reduce swelling while flooding tissues with oxygen therefore it can help the body heal and fight certain infections.

Whole-body cryotherapy (WBC), however, involves a person putting their whole body – apart from their head – in liquid nitrogen in subzero temperatures. According to The CryoLab, it can help with pain relief and a faster recovery rate. Cryotherapy is a technique athletes often use to aid muscle repair after intense exercise.

It seems Cat is something of a health and beauty fanatic as the broadcaster also launched her own business venture in the beauty world earlier this year.

She and makeup artist Amanda Grossman have teamed up to create a unisex line E11even Fragrance.

On the official website for E11even, the pair revealed the story behind their new brand: "Fragrance being a shared passion for both, Amanda mixed Cat her own vial of the 'secret fragrance oil' back in 2005, who fell in love instantly and has worn ever since. And so began the story of e11even.

"Fast forward to today, and the years of requests from male and female clients around the world, this cult 'backstage' fragrance has been created with leading fragrance experts, sustainably made here in the UK, and is now available to everyone."

