Cat Deeley makes glowing comeback in sheer blouse and fitted trousers

Cat Deeley kicked off her presenting stint as This Morning's newest host as she shared the ITV show's sofa with Rylan Clark on Monday.

The Emmy-nominated presenter, who joins the This Morning team following the departure of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby earlier this year, looked radiant in an off-white outfit and ritzy metallic shoes for her debut.

Cat is the much-loved host of So You Think You Can Dance in the US, but hasn't been a regular UK TV face for almost two decades - and her arrival left fans saying the same thing.

Cat, 47, teamed a sheer white blouse, complete with a pussy-bow neck tie, with a pair of fitted cream cigarette trousers and a matching waistcoat. Her expert layering exuded a timeless luxe aesthetic, made modern by her rose-gold Mary Jane heels.

The West Bromwich-born star elevated her understated glamour with delicate gold and silver accessories.

The presenter, who is married to RTE's The Late Late Show presenter Patrick Kielty, styled her honey-blonde hair in a vampy 70s-inspired blowout, letting face-framing bangs fall past her face.

Cat's stylish debut on the much-loved morning show was met with a united reaction from viewers, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their thoughts on her de-constructed suit.

"Oh Cat Deeley is fabulous on @thismorning… perfect with Rylan,so easy to watch. Great choice!" penned a fan, as another wrote: "Cat looks classy and timeless."

"Professional, classy, yet fun," quipped a third viewer.

Cat's This Morning debut comes just days after she stunned in silver at the Anine Bing Kate Tote cocktail launch in London last week.

The mother-of-one looked phenomenal in a silver slip dress, layered with a vampy leather jacket and chunky black boots, The star's metallic maxi dress looked incredible on her feminine silhouette, as she drew attention to her décolletage with a glittering silver choker.

In a previous interview with The Guardian, Cat lifted the lid on how she achieves her effortless aesthetic. "You begin to develop your style as a child. My mum let me wear whatever I wanted from a very young age, so long as I had an opinion about it," she said.

"Sometimes it would be the colour or print, but my main factor was whether the skirt was spinnable enough."