Elizabeth Hurley, 58, nearly bares all in steamy shower video

Elizabeth Hurley certainly can capture the attention of her fans on social media, and her latest upload from vacation did just that and then some!

The actress and model, 58, took to her Instagram with a video of herself from her shower, and things got quite steamy – literally.

The clip saw Elizabeth wrapped up in a towel as she soaked up the healing capabilities of the steam blowing onto her from the sauna in the huge shower space.

"A little s-s-steam heat," she playfully captioned her video, in which she walks away from the camera and nearly lets her towel drop all the way, and fans immediately inundated the clip with flame emojis.

"Babycakes…..that's going to break the internet…," one enthused, while another quipped: "Goodness GRACIOUS!" and even her son Damian hit the like button.

The Bedazzled star is currently soaking up the best life can offer on a lavish wellness retreat at the Chiva-Som Health Resort, located in the Hua Hin district of Thailand. Take a look at her break in the video below...

Elizabeth Hurley tries out the 'Watsu' treatment in Thailand

After arriving at the luxury retreat, she posted a clip of herself taking in the beautiful surroundings while dressed comfortably in a pair of lace semi-sheer palazzo pants atop a white one-piece swimsuit from her eponymous beachwear line.

Elizabeth wrote: "Greetings from Thailand and from one of my [favorite] health spas in the world: @chivasomhuahin. I first came to Chiva Som in the late 90's and it has become even more serene and beautiful. I have been exercising, eating extremely healthily and attempting to become more mindful."

According to the Chiva-Som website, several programs involving nutrition, physiotherapy, spa, fitness, and more are developed around individual residents to aid in their "holistic wellness."

It states: "For a person to transform their health, the Mind, Body and the Spirit must be given equal care and attention.

"A retreat at Chiva-Som signals the start of a wellness journey of focus, learning, achievement and self-discovery. A Health and Wellness Advisor will listen and work one-on- one with you to clarify your goals and find the most suitable way to achieve them."

As far as a wellness regimen is concerned, Elizabeth told Women's Health in 2021 that she prefers getting her fitness in through a variety of activities rather than relying on going to the gym.

© Instagram The actress has prioritized physical and mental wellness at this stage in her life

"I don't really do any set exercise, per se, because I prefer to get my exercise from doing something than being in the gym," she told the publication, explaining that she does squats when brushing her teeth in the morning and then takes her dogs out on brisk walks.

Her favorite activity, however, is gardening and taking care of her home. "I do as much outside during the winter as I do during the summer," she revealed, gushing over her love of yard work.

"Not only do I feel, well, actually exhausted, but also I feel that I've got the leaves up, which is also a nice thing. I'd rather do housework than go to the gym. I'd rather scrub a mirror – it does just as much."

