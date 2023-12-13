Dakota Johnson has opened up about her life away from the big screen and made some candid revelations about her wellness routine.

The Madame Web star and her longtime boyfriend, Coldplay's Chris Martin, are habitually private, but now we have insight into their personal life and what happens behind closed doors.

In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal, Dakota revealed: "Sleep is my number one priority in life." And she's not joking!

"I'm not functional if I get less than 10," she added before she quipped: "I can easily go 14 hours."

Dakota may have a busy work schedule, but she and Chris don't currently share any children, making it easier to ensure she catches those all-important Z's.

© Frazer Harrison Dakota says she needs at least 10 hours of sleep a night

"I don't have a regular [wake-up] time," she said. "It depends on what's happening in my life. If I'm not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can."

In addition to sufficient rest, Dakota also keeps her mental health in check with meditation. "I meditate every day, twice a day," she told the outlet. "I do transcendental meditation. I've been really into breathwork recently and that's been helping me a lot with anxiety."

© Getty Dakota also works out five days a week

She also finds being in water relaxing and shared: "I will get in a bathtub at any moment. Any time of the day. If in the middle of the day, I'm like, 'Oh God, what is this world?' I'll get in the bathtub. I find water really grounding."

Working out is also a priority and Dakota says she finds time to exercise five times a week, whether it be hot yoga, body weight training or Pilates.

© Neilson Barnard Dakota has spoken about how boyfriend Chris Martin offers support during her darker times

Dakota is dedicated to feeling her best, physically and mentally, and has been vocal about her struggles with mental health.

Most recently, the actress was presented with the 2023 Hope Award for Depression Advocacy and gave an empowering speech during the event.

Dakota - who is the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson - opened up about how her loved ones, in particular her partner, have shown support for her in her darker times.

© WWD Dakota has a strong bond with Chris' ex-wife Gwyneth

Sharing a rare insight into their relationship and the humor they share in the process, Dakota told the audience: "A few weeks ago, I was having a low day and my partner [Chris Martin], said to me, 'Are you really struggling?' and I said 'No?'

"And he said, 'Baby, you are wearing a Cats T-shirt.' As in Cats the music. So it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it."

© Jamie McCarthy The Hollywood star with her famous parents Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith

During her speech, Dakota admitted: "The biggest thing I've learnt about depression is learning to become okay with there never really being an immediate answer, never really being an immediate end."

She also shared how laughter helps her manage depression and anxiety too. "Covering my pain or anxiety with comedy has become a lifelong tool, and I don't think it's a bad thing, it works, it helps me. Because, sometimes if I don't laugh, I will cry."

