Penelope Cruz, 49, looks better than ever in strappy dress thanks to ‘stimulating’ workout

Penelope Cruz is set to celebrate her 50th birthday in April next year, yet somehow the gorgeous actress barely looks a day over 30.

The 49-year-old took to the red carpet in L.A. on Tuesday night, donning a plunging strappy floral dress to attend the premiere of Ferrari, alongside co-star Adam Driver, and onlookers were captivated by her ever-youthful looks.

"Penelope looks insanely good!" one fan marveled, while another commented: "Penelope is stunning. Dress is perfect for her and looks very elegant." A third agreed: "Wow... Penelope Cruz looks amazing."

© Getty Penelope Cruz looked lovely in her strappy dress

Known for her tumbling brunette hair, Penelope switched up her look, opting instead for caramel highlights in her dark hair, adding large gold hoop earrings and several edgy piercings along the side of her lobe.

Not only did Penelope look incredibly youthful, the star looked super-toned too, with her arms looking slender and smooth.

Javier Bardem's wife has said in the past that she enjoys yoga, which likely helps her maintain her toned figure, but such slim arms are likely the result of weight and resistance training, too, which is important to add into our routines as we age.

"As we get older, our bodies respond differently due to the natural aging process," explains Inez Griffin, Senior Health and Wellbeing Physiologist at Nuffield Health. "Our muscle mass and bone density decrease, which resistance training helps with.

© Getty Penelope Cruz looks eternally youthful at 49

"This specific type of training strengthens our muscles, and whilst this is happening the muscles are also pulling on the bones, stimulating them to maintain or improve their density and strength. This has a further knock-on effect in terms of our mobility, fracture risks and also reduces our risk of joint pain, which is more common as we age."

DISCOVER: Penelope Cruz's lookalike raven-haired children's life away from the spotlight revealed

How to get arms like Penelope Cruz

© Getty Penelope Cruz works hard on her figure

If you're dreaming of toned arms like Penelope, Elisha Edwards, Wellbeing Personal Trainer at Nuffield Health, has some advice.

"Focus on the upper body to build strength in your arms. Grab a pair of dumbbells either at home or in gym and try exercises such as bicep curls, hammer curls, overhead press, hammer curls, lying overhead tricep extension and tricep dips."

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub