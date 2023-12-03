Pierce Brosnan has fans saying the same thing about new look in latest photos

Pierce Brosnan has been known to embrace a variety of different kinds of roles from time to time, from his comedic turn in Mrs Doubtfire to the crooning stylings of the Mamma Mia franchise.

However, it's his iconic tenure as James Bond from 1995 to 2002 over four films in the franchise that have defined his on-screen persona, and fans are seeing glimpses of the same with his newest venture.

The 70-year-old Irish star is set to lead the upcoming action-thriller film Fast Charlie, which releases in theaters on December 8th, and features a return to his daredevil roots.

Pierce plays the titular Charlie Swift, a fixer and hitman for a mob boss who sets out on a vendetta when a rival boss puts out a hit on Charlie's boss, Stan, and the rest of his crew.

James Caan, in what is his final film role, plays Stan, and the film also stars Morena Baccarin of Deadpool fame as Marcie, the ex-wife of one of Charlie's victims who teams up with him.

Pierce posted a few promotional outtakes from the film to drum up some excitement less than a week before release. "Fast Charlie … Dec 8th… James Caan, Morena Baccarin…P.B. Director, Phillip Noyce," he captioned his snaps.

Fans immediately remarked that the gun-toting Charlie Swift, clean-shaven, sporting toned muscles, and with a glint of danger, looked just like a more grizzly Bond.

"This definitely looks like the rogue gritty James Bond movie we all needed. I can't wait to watch," one fan remarked, with another also saying: "Love love love Mister Bond is back!!" A third wrote as well: "Bond is Back!!! The best 007!" with a fourth adding: "You look so sexy in this film."

Pierce later shared a more recent snap from his home, taken by wife Keely Shaye Brosnan, in which he was dressed more casually, a tank and a sweatshirt, with a full white beard.

Pierce asked fans to check out the film with a more casual snap as well

"Happy Sunday!" he started. "If you're heading to the cinema next week check out my new film Fast Charlie, in select theaters December 8th."

Fans were excited to see appearances from the late Caan and Morena as well. Caan died at the age of 82 in July 2022 from a heart attack caused by a coronary artery disease. Fast Charlie, which is based on the 2001 novel Gun Monkeys, was the last movie he completed before his death.

"Fast Charlie" is the late James Caan's final film role

Caan was well known for his turns in films like Brian's Song (1971), The Gambler (1974), Funny Lady (1975), and Misery (1990). However, his best remembered roles are in The Godfather film franchise, playing Sonny Corleone.

For his role as the eldest of the Corleone children, Caan received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actor for the original 1972 film. He reprised his role in the 1974 sequel as well.

Morena, meanwhile, is currently also filming for the upcoming Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, which is slated for a July 26, 2024 release.

