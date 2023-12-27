Willow Smith showcases impressive tattoo sleeve as she gives private performance inside Malibu home

Willow Smith has a fabulous tattoo collection that just keeps expanding, and she showcased her latest body art in a new video posted on social media this week.

The Whip My Hair hitmaker shared footage of herself singing inside her Malibu home, giving a private performance to her fans on Instagram.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's youngest child looked stylish dressed in a vest top, which highlighted her tattoo sleeve.

VIDEO: Willow Smith sings inside her Malibu home - showcasing her tattoo collection

The intricate tattoos start from Willow's shoulder and end at the tips of her fingers. But this wasn't the only thing that her followers were focusing on as they watched the footage - as her singing equally stole the show.

"OMG, you can scat!!!!???? Holy moly, this sounds so good!!! Well done!!!" one fan wrote in response to the video - which can be watched above, while another wrote: "I don't think people understand how insane this is - the talent!" A third added: "Willow, when are we getting a jazz album? This is incredible."

© Getty Images Willow Smith has a fabulous tattoo collection

Just recently, Willow released a new single, Alone, which came out at the beginning of November, just days after her 23rd birthday on October 31.

Not only has the star been making headlines for her singing of late, but as a result of her famous family too.

© Stefanie Keenan/VF22 The singer has a quirky sense of style

Over the past few months, Willow has found herself in the news after the release of her mom's memoir, Worthy. The book left fans open-mouthed as Jada made some bombshell revelations about her family, most notably the fact that she and husband were no longer an item, having secretly parted ways in 2016, deciding that they were "going to live completely separate lives".

Having said that, Will and Jada are still incredibly close, and the actor has been very supportive of the Red Table Talks star following the release of her book, even attending book signing events with the rest of the family.

© Pratt Library / X Willow with her famous family

Jada previously revealed that her daughter in particular had been incredibly supportive of her memoir. The proud mom opened up about her daughter's reaction to her book, telling InStyle: "What I did was tell them what’s in the book, what stories I was going to tell about them specifically, and [ask] if they were okay with that.

© Instagram The star is incredibly close to her famous parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

She went on to say that Willow couldn't wait to finish reading the book, sharing: "She couldn’t wait, she’s like, ‘Mom, I’m taking this copy. I got to finish my read.’ She was super excited about it.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.