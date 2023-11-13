Willow Smith shares glimpse inside relatably messy $3 million Malibu home as she reflects on big career moment

Willow Smith has just experienced a major career high, and she's now at home reflecting on the past few days.

The Whip My Hair hitmaker enjoyed performing at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Dodger Stadium over the weekend, with the Los Angeles based festival taking place between November 11 and 12.

Willow performed her new single, Alone, among other hits, looking stylish in an all-black outfit accessorized with a choker and tinted sunglasses.

VIDEO: Willow Smith shares glimpse inside multi-million dollar home

Following the busy weekend, Willow took to Instagram to share some highlights from the festival, and concluded the photo feed with a picture from inside her home - where she is no doubt enjoying some much-needed downtime.

The photo was refreshingly relatable, showing Willow's adorable pet dog Korn sleeping on the couch next to the singer's guitar.

Willow Smith's gorgeous home in Malibu is refreshingly relatable

Her shoes were spread out on the floor, and cushions were sprawled across the sofa, in a very normal looking home scene.

The 23-year-old has had a busy few months both in her professional and personal life. On October 31, she celebrated her 23rd birthday, and days later, she released her new single.

The young star has not only been focusing on her music, but her family too. Her mom Jada Pinkett Smith has been making headlines of late following the release of her memoir, Worthy.

The book left fans open-mouthed as the star made some bombshell revelations about her family, most notably the fact that she and Will were no longer an item, having secretly parted ways in 2016, deciding that they were "going to live completely separate lives".

© Pratt Library / X Willow with her famous family

Having said that, Will and Jada are still incredibly close, and the actor has been very supportive of the Red Table Talks star following the release of her book, even attending book signing events with the rest of the family.

Jada previously revealed that her daughter in particular had been incredibly supportive of her memoir.

© Getty Images Willow has had an exciting year career-wise

The proud mom opened up about her daughter's reaction to her book, telling InStyle: "What I did was tell them what’s in the book, what stories I was going to tell about them specifically, and [ask] if they were okay with that. She went on to say that Willow couldn't wait to finish reading the book, sharing: "She couldn’t wait, she’s like, ‘Mom, I’m taking this copy. I got to finish my read.’ She was super excited about it.”

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.