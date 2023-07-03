The famous momager went on a trip down memory lane at the start of the week

Kris Jenner has an incredible figure which she maintains through a healthy diet and regular exercise.

And the famous momager reminded her followers on Monday that she has always looked fabulous as she went on a trip down memory lane to mark her friend's birthday.

The 67-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share a series of photos taken from over the years with her good friend, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Faye Resnick.

These included one of Kris rocking a Pamela Anderson style Baywatch swimsuit.

Kris teamed the tiny red one-piece with a co-ordinating kaftan as she posed by the ocean on vacation with her friend.

Kris Jenner looked stunning in a red swimsuit

Faye looked equally as stylish dressed in a patterned swimsuit and red mini skirt. Another picture saw Kris pose with Faye on another holiday, this time with the pair relaxing on a bed.

The Kardashians star wore a zebra print string bikini, while Faye was pictured in a striped kaftan.

The pair have certainly enjoyed many trips together over the years, as a third picture saw Kris sporting a bright blue bikini, and Faye in a multi-colored strapless bikini top, as they posed at the poolside.

Kris Jenner and her bff Faye Resnick

More recent pictures saw Kris and Faye at various events, including Kris' famous Christmas Eve party, with the pair both wearing pink outfits as they posed with Santa.

In the caption, Kris wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful bestie @fayeresnick!!! Thank you for the incredible and fabulous 35 years of love and friendship! I remember meeting you at Khloé’s preschool like it was yesterday!

"And it was love at first sight… you are such an amazing friend, mommy, wife and grandma. You are beautiful, smart, kind, sweet, creative, strong, loyal, and sensitive and compassionate and I am so proud to call you my friend. I am so blessed to have you in my life!! I love you so much!!!!!"

Kris and Faye have been on many vacations together over the years

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many observing just how much Kris looked like her famous daughters."I can really see Khloe in you," one wrote, while another remarked: "You look just like Kourtney in the second picture!" A third added: "I can see a lot of Kendall and Kourtney."

Kris and Faye were both close with the late Nicole Brown Simpson, whose tragic murder in 1994 culminated in one of the most talked-about and debated celebrity trials of the 20th century.

Her ex-husband O.J. Simpson was charged with her killing, and Kris' late ex-husband Robert Kardashian was one of O.J.'s defense attorneys.

Kris and Faye at the KUWTK star's famous Christmas Eve party

(O.J. was infamously found not guilty.)In 2019 during an episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', Kris and Faye were out at dinner at a restaurant they used to go to with Nicole.

They found out during the meal that it was the restaurant's 30th anniversary, which was bittersweet for them both.

"I feel like it was just meant to be that this is where we are to celebrate her life," Kris said.

The pair at one of Kris' recent parties

During the episode while eating, the friends discussed the emotional pain from Nicole's passing. Over the years, Kris and Faye have been there for each other throughout the good and the bad times.

In 2015, the Cooking with Kris star even officiated her best friend's wedding with Everett Jack Jr.

