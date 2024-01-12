Michael J Fox makes unexpected remark about Parkinson's as he is joined by wife at rare public appearance

For almost 25 years, Michael J. Fox has been raising awareness and money for research into Parkinson's, which currently has no cure, and now the actor has called the diagnosis a "gift" that has allowed him to change the public's perception of the disease. Michael was diagnosed in 1991 and went public in 1998.

He launched his Foundation in 2000, and has so far raised over $2million towards research and the development of therapies for those living with Parkinson's.

"It's been a gift that keeps on taking. It's been a gift because it's given me an audience to talk about what's possible," he told the audience at the 2024 National Board of Review Gala in New York City, where he was honored with the Best Documentary Award for his Hulu film, Still.

© Kevin Mazur Michael J. Fox and Davis Guggenheim accept the Best Documentary award for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Referencing his collaboration with director Davis Guggenheim, Michael added: "We tend to think of documentaries as journalism, and they are journalism. But they're also cinema. And he's a master. He tricked me into saying [expletive] I never would've. And so I thank you, brother, you're just an amazing talent."

Still "follows the life of beloved actor and advocate Michael J. Fox, exploring his personal and professional triumphs and travails, and what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease".

© Dimitrios Kambouri Michael J. Fox and Davis Guggenheim accept the Best Documentary award for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Michael was joined by his wife of 35 years, Tracy Pollan, for the rare public appearance, where Tracy made a very glam entrance in an all-black ensemble. The 63-year-old looked chic in a tight black top in a halter style with a mesh bodysuit underneath that exposed her toned arms, and completed her look with black pants that gently flared at the bottom, a pair of peep-toe black heels, and stud earrings.

The mom-of-four and Back to the Future actor Michael share four children: son Sam, 34, twin daughters, Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and Esmé, 22.

© Getty Images Tracy and Michael will celebrate their 36th wedding anniversary in 2024

In 2023 Michael opened up on life at the age of 62, admitting that he no longer fears his own death following his diagnosis at the age of 29.

“One day I’ll run out of gas," he told Town & Country. "One day I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not going out today.’ If that comes, I’ll allow myself that. I’m 62-years-old."

He added: "Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn’t be unheard of. And so, no, I don’t fear that.”

He told the publication that his biggest fear was now "anything that would put my family in jeopardy," revealing that he has had nightmares of "falling into Tracy or one of the kids on the street, and them getting hit by a bus".