Jenny McCarthy's lookalike older sister shocks fans with her age-defying appearance

Jenny McCarthy isn't the only one in her family with striking good looks and a wicked sense of humor.

The star took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her older sister, Lynette, a happy birthday and fans were bowled over by not only how similar they looked but how youthful her sibling appeared.

Jenny, 51, teased Lynette in a cheeky post in which she shared a video of her sister fooling around at a party.

The Masked Singer judge captioned the clip: "Happy birthday to my equally crazy sister @lynettemcphoto. You make 70 look so good. Hope your next year is even better. (If you make it to 71) #happybirthday #olderbutsexier#sagatarius."

Lynette is far from 70, and is believed to be in her mid 50s rather than hitting her seventh decade.

Jenny's social media followers couldn't wait to chime in with many not realizing that she was joking about her sister's age.

"This chick is not 70," wrote one, as another confirmed: "You are correct. She's in her 50s," while a third added: "Wait 70? Absolutely no way, she looks late 40s at most," as a fourth quipped: "No way she’s 70!! Absolutely stunning."

While Jenny has carved out a career in acting and hosting, Lynette is a photographer. One look at her social media pages and it's clear she also has a great sense of humor, like her younger sister.

She's shared several photos alongside Jenny, and got the chance to photograph her in a national campaign recently.

Lynette posted a fun snapshot with Jenny showcasing her trim physique in a black bikini with her sibling fully clothed by her side.

© Instagram Jenny is married to Donnie Wahlberg

She wrote: "I, unfortunately, posted this before Jenny’s campaign kicked off and had to temporarily take it down. Second time’s a charm so here I go again! Special shout-out to my sister Jen for giving me the opportunity to photograph her for a national campaign. It was such a great day with a wonderfully supportive crew," she then teased: "I’m on the right in case you missed me."

Over the summer, Jenny wowed fans when she reunited with Carmen Electra for a Skims campaign which saw them strip down to tiny string bikinis.

© Getty Images Jenny shows off her toned physique in a mini-dress

She revealed her secrets to her flawless physique with an Instagram caption that accompanied a photo from the campaign."A little BTS from our @skims photoshoot with @carmenelectra. That high heel class I took really paid off. #summervibes #bikini."In an additional comment, Jenny added: “@crystalsflips @airsculpt plus 45 min cardio 3 x a week. Weights 3 a week."

© Getty Images Jenny credits a healthy balance diet and exercise for her fit physique

The Scary Movie actress previously revealed that her fitness journey lies in her commitment to a balanced and nutritious diet.

Emphasizing fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, she opts for clean, unprocessed foods that nourish her body while avoiding unnecessary calories and unhealthy additives.

