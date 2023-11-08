Celine Dion left heartbroken by tragic personal loss amid return to the spotlight

Celine Dion shared a rare personal statement on social media upon learning of the heartbreaking passing of French dancer Jean-Christophe Dasse.

The late performer was one of the dancers alongside the singer, 55, during her A New Day… Las Vegas residency, which lasted from 2003-07.

Celine shared some brilliant images of Dasse, known affectionately as "Titof," performing alongside the Canadian songstress and the rest of the troupe.

She penned: "I'm very saddened to hear of the passing of Jean-Christophe Dasse. We also knew him as Titof, an incredible performer with whom I had the privilege to share the stage for five years during A New Day…

"Each night he brought us so much joy, light, and positivity. My most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Thank you so much Titof, I love you," she concluded, singing off with "Celine."

Fans responded to the singer with heart emojis and sent condolences her way, gushing over Titof's performances. One even wrote: "Oh my, he was brilliant in your show. Watched many times on DVD. Sending lots of love," and another also added: "Love that man he really made your show fun!! God bless him. May he be dancing in heaven."

A New Day… was Celine's very first Vegas residency, taking place at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace, in support of her newly released seventh English language studio album, the massively popular A New Day Has Come.

The residency was originally scheduled to be only three years long, but because of its immediate success, it was extended for another two years, running from 25 March, 2003, to 15 December, 2007.

The show grossed nearly $400 million during its run of 717 shows (adjusted to about $540 million in 2022) and remains the most successful residency of all time.

However, despite her grief, it looks like things are looking up for Celine, who has been spending time away from the stage as she deals with the effects of Stiff-Person syndrome.

Celine was slated to return to Vegas in late 2021 for a series of concerts, and resume the remainder of her Courage World Tour, but was forced to cancel the tour due to her illness. Learn more below...

Celine Dion's health battle explained

However, she recently made waves when she was seen in good spirits at a hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens in Las Vegas with her sons, and it was revealed that she also performed for the first time in years.

The vice president of hockey communications for the Canadiens, Chantal Machabée, told People: "She's been through a lot, and to see her like this and smiling and being so happy…it's amazing.

"I know she has good days and not so good days, but this was a very good day, and it was reassuring," he added, saying that seeing the "I Drove All Night" hitmaker sing during her appearance "was an incredible moment. She's an amazing woman."

