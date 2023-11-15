Chrissy Teigen looks like a real-life flower in shimmering dress with very unexpected detail

Chrissy Teigen is a successful model and one half of a major Hollywood power couple with singer John Legend. Last night she added 'ethereal vision' to her resume as she was a goddess in green at an event in Los Angeles.

The model, 37, arrived at the Cult Gaia RE24 Runway Show last night alongside her 'All of Me' singer husband John, 44, in the green dress of dreams. The gown was somewhere between grass green and seafoam in colour and made from a high-shine plissé fabric that almost looked like gilded metal.

The dress featured a round silhouette on the top, a circle made from the shiny fabric that was pleated in texture with beads holding it together in the middle like the inside of a flower. The skirt panel was a straight fit that reached the ankle.

Accessories were key to Chrissy's look. She added touches of gold to add to the mermaid feel. The mother-of-four was seen in a pair of gold oversized hoop earrings, an embellished gold clutch, and matching gold platform heels with thin straps over the foot.

Chrissy's hair and makeup were kept simple but elegant. Her hair was styled in a sleek straight bob with a middle part and one side tucked behind her ear to reveal her layered earrings.

John looked equally stylish but went for a more casual aesthetic. The Voice coach wore a crisp white knitted tee with a pair of tweed-effect trousers in a neutral shade with specks of a light blue running through.

He paired the neutral ensemble with a jacket featuring knit and borg panels and a zip the whole way down. A pair of cream chunky-sole boots completed the look.

Chrissy has been upping her game to a new level of stunning lately. She arrived at the star-studded Baby2Baby Gala just last week looking gorgeous in a black gown that epitomised elegance. The dress swept down to the floor and had a deep thigh split. The star of the show was the beautiful diamanté and beaded flowers that adorned the dress from the waist diagonally up to her shoulder.

She wore her stylish bob in a more relaxed wavy do and added a simpler gold clutch so as not to overwhelm the look. The pointed open-toe strappy heels were the perfect choice of footwear and her nude glossy lip drew the look together seamlessly.

The former Bring the Funny judge was in good company at the Los Angeles event last week in terms of serving a fabulous look. Actress Salma Hayek looked jaw-dropping in the most beautiful green sequin backless dress.

Chrissy was also pictured alongside Kim Kardashian who wowed in a floor-length gown in nude with a black lace overlay. America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum also brought the drama in a black tulle gown with an eye-catching train and oversized shoulder details.

Though we'll take style tips from Chrissy anyway, fans also enjoy insights she shares into her family life with her husband and four children – Luna, seven, Miles, five, Esti, eleven months, and Wren, whom the pair welcomed via a surrogate in June.

The pair are raising their brood in a Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse style home complete with an epic infinity pool.