Lydia Bright reveals her exercise and diet secrets – and how she got those killer abs

When Lydia Bright posted pics of her recent holiday to Australia, we got a glimpse of her impressive bikini body as she enjoyed the sun and surf on Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

Lydia’s 1.2 million Instagram followers were quick to shower her with compliments after she revealed toned, tanned limbs and killer abs.

Now the influencer, entrepreneur and former reality TV star, who is mum to daughter Loretta, who turns four next month (Feb), shares her diet and exercise secrets with HELLO!

“I’ve always been really into fitness and enjoy being active, and I'm also very lucky that I've got fast metabolism, so I don’t think I’ve ever been bigger than a size 10,” Lydia, 33, tells us. “I trained throughout my pregnancy, so even after having Loretta I didn’t find it difficult to get back into shape. For me, energy produces energy and if I don't exercise I get achy and lethargic. So I’ve never massively taken my foot off the ball with fitness, because I actually enjoy it and if I don’t squeeze it in, everything else kind of starts taking a bit of a hit as well.”

So what is Lydia’s fitness routine?

“I usually go to the gym three times a week, and each time I run 5k, which takes about 30 minutes,” she says. “On two of those days I will do a little bit of weight training too. I vary it a bit and although that might include some ab work, I don’t pay particular attention to that area. But because I eat quite clean, I don’t have fat sitting on top of my abs, so you can see them. Also, being a mum means I’m always active.”

As for her diet, Lydia prefers healthy eating to junk food, although she enjoys a glass of wine.

“I’ve always had a really good diet and now that I’m a mum I cook more and don’t eat out as much, so I’m always trying new things,” she explains. “I cook nice, healthy meals for us and Loretta eats what I eat. I was always very conscious when she was younger that I wasn’t going to cook two meals for two people and because of that she’s always been an amazing eater. I wouldn't eat turkey dinosaurs and waffles, so why would I give that her her? I want her to eat the best and to eat healthy. People always laugh on my Instagram because I'll put a video of her chowing down cockles as if it's popcorn.

“We eat loads of like fruit, vegetables and pulses, like quinoa and lentils,” continues Lydia, who has just published her first children’s book, Mummy and Me, in which the mother and calf elephants represent Lydia and Loretta’s own single-parent family unit. “In the morning we have smoothies, and I sometimes skip breakfast because we’re getting ready for school. When I come back from the school run I usually have a brunch, like carrot zucchini fritters with poached eggs on top. Dinner might be teriyaki salmon with rice and broccoli.

“Although I live like this to feel good and for my energy, there are vanity reasons too. We’re all getting older and I want to be in shape and look good too,” she adds. “I don’t really like fried food and I haven’t got a massive sweet tooth, but I’m part Italian and I do love a glass of wine at the weekend. And if I fancy some chocolate or a burger or curry, then I have it. A little bit of everything in moderation is fine.”

Mummy and Me by Lydia Bright and illustrated by Jojo Clinch (Puffin Books) is out 1 February 2024