Simon Cowell is a doting father to his son Eric, nine, who he shares with his fiancée Lauren Silverman, as well as being a stepfather to Adam, 18, who is Lauren's son from her marriage to Andrew Silverman.

We've seen Simon with Adam together on a few occasions and it looks like the family-of-four are a close-knit clan.

Despite the nine-year age gap, half-brothers Eric and Adam seem to have a close relationship. The pair have been spotted holidaying together with Simon and Lauren before – even wearing matching swim shorts on a family trip to Barbados.

Take a look at these rare photos of Simon's stepson Adam...

Pebbles joins the family! We loved this sweet photo shared by Simon on his Instagram page in January this year, introducing their new pet dog. "A couple more of us and Pebbles," Simon told his fans.

Simon's Hollywood star © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Simon was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, and the whole family came along to support the music mogul. The TV judge posed alongside Lauren, Eric, and Adam, all dressed in white attire for LA event.



Simon and Adam at the races © GLYN KIRK A rare snap of Simon with Adam, Eric and Lauren the Epsom Derby Festival horse racing event at Epsom Downs Racecourse in Surrey, in 2021.