Frankie Bridge left shaken after discovering 'really rare' tumour in her neck

Frankie Bridge has shared that she was left shaken and fearing for her life after doctors discovered a "really rare" tumour in her neck.

The Loose Women panellist and former Saturdays singer, 35, made the revelation while appearing on the ITV lunchtime programme on Tuesday.

The mother-of-two explained how she went into the hospital for an MRI scan which led doctors to discover the issue.

"I've recently had an MRI and just by chance they found something on my neck so I had to have another MRI," Frankie said on Loose Women.

Thankfully, the wife of footballer Wayne Bridge assured viewers: "It turned out to be a tumour which is benign. It doesn't need treating. It's absolutely fine."

However, despite doctors telling her that it was benign, the former girl band member was, understandably, left shaken by the ordeal and admitted she was fearing for her life when she first received the call.

"For that first week when the doctor rang me, I was on my own. Wayne was away and I was in the middle of cooking the boys' dinner.

"Instantly I thought, 'That's it, this is my time, I'm going to be sick.' I did go straight to [thinking], 'Oh God I'm going to die.'"

Frankie, who shares two sons, nine-year-old Parker and seven-year-old Carter, with her footballer husband, added: "Luckily for me, it's really rare.

"And they only came across it because they were scanning me for my headaches. That week of not telling the kids, my friends, anything like that, I kind of breezed through the week."

The ITV presenter has been candid about her health in the past, explaining how she had suffered from frequent headaches, which prompted the more recent MRI.

Frankie's also been candid about her family's health battles, too.

Her mum, Victoria Sandford, was diagnosed with stage 2, grade 3 breast cancer at the start of 2023. Frankie described it as "aggressive" but, thankfully, was caught early and her mother was transitioning out of treatment by the summer.

"She shielded me from it a lot, so I don't think I ever saw her at rock bottom, but I saw the chemotherapy taking its toll at the end," she told the Mirror last year. "She's finished treatment now and is coming out of the other side but it's not over yet, so it's scary to talk about."

Frankie added: "My mum's diagnosis has made me go, 'Oh God, it could be anyone'. And early diagnosis makes such a big difference."