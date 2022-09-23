Frankie Bridge shocks Loose Women co-stars with candid underwear confession Is there a health risk behind her choice?

On Friday's Loose Women, the presenters engaged in an animated debate while discussing bra sizes.

Frankie Bridge in particular caused a hoo-ha between the panellists, when she admitted that she never wears a bra, and has no idea of her bra size.

"I just don't like wearing them, they used to be the first thing I'd take off when I walked through the door. When I was younger I was a triple A, so I didn't need one," she said. "When I was pregnant they were massive and I hated them. I've never been measured in my life."

Frankie's Loose Women costars were incredulous at her confession, with Nadia Sawalha commenting: "If I took my bra off the second I got home, I wouldn’t get anything done!"

While wearing a bra is of course a personal choice, there are health implications to abandoning your bra altogether.

Frankie Bridge's co-star were shocked by her confession

A properly fitted bra can improve posture, and ease back and neck aches and breast pain. A good bra distributes the weight of breasts evenly, stopping one side of your back from feeling sore.

For those with a larger bust, going braless can result in back and neck pain. For smaller-chested ladies, like Frankie, there shouldn't be an issue.

The Loose Women ladies were measured for new bras

Following their lively discussion, the loose ladies were all fitted for bras by a professional, with fans of the show taking to Twitter to share their disbelief at the sizes that the hosts had been measured as.

"I think those women measuring the girls' bra sizes need new tape measures," while another wrote: "We would like a re-measure!! No way are those right."

Regardless of accuracy, fans loved the segment. "OH MY WORD. I'm absolutely loving Loose Women today, I've cried laughing from the start," one said, while another commented: "Loving today's show ladies!! You're cracking me up!"

