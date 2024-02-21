Matt Baker rushed to hospital as he shares new update on health

Matt Baker revealed he was admitted to hospital on Wednesday after suffering a herniated disc.

The former Blue Peter presenter, 46, took to his Instagram account with a video documenting his hospitalisation and recovery from having a nerve block injection. Following his treatment, Matt headed to Champneys spa. See the full video below.

Matt Baker shares details of his hospitalisation

Alongside the clip, which he shared to his Instagram account, he penned: "Hi all, any advice for a herniated disc …? For a long time now I’ve been dealing with a herniated disc- as an ex gymnast it's hard not to be able to bend forward… so I decided to have a nerve block injection, - what a brilliant Surgeon and lovely NHS team it was that did my treatment Thankyou all! (also a big thanks to the nurse who used to watch me on Bluepeter - the buttered toast was amazing!)

"Big thanks also to my freinds at Champneys for helping me with my rehab it’s a very special place. If you know of any good exercises or helpful tips I'd love to hear them.. @nhsengland @Champneysspas #backpainrelief #training."

© David M. Benett Matt has struggled with his back in the past

Matt received lots of comments from followers who were quick to weigh in with their recovery tips, including Ben Fogle who recently suffered the same injury.

The video was in black and white and showed the TV star in his hospital gown, an X-ray of his injury as well as him at Champneys stepping into various different pools.

This isn't the first time Matt has had struggles with his back as the Countryfile star previously experienced a freak accident that led him to fracturing his back.

A few years ago, Matt was in a horse-riding accident that caused the major injury. Opening up about the event in a 2020 interview with The Independent, the presenter explained: "None of us could have anticipated it.

© Stuart C. Wilson Matt phoned his wife who told him not to walk until he had seen a doctor

"There was a guy on the other side of the hedge who started up his hedge trimmer when I was on a horse that was being rehabilitated from the racecourse back into civilian life.

"The horse heard it, skipped to the side, got its leg burnt on an electric fence and it reared up, then fell back on top of me."

After the accident, Matt got straight on the phone with his physiothearpist wife, Nicola, who told Matt to go straight to the hospital after he told her what had happened.

She also said he should try not to walk until he had been seen by a doctor. After being X-rayed, it was revealed that Matt had fractured his back and it took him months to recover. The former co-host of The One Show went on to say: "Whenever I do any heavy lifting, I put the back brace on now. I'll probably have a weak back forever. "